MATTHEW BROWN
Family
Wife: Elizabeth, children: Harper(11), Clara(8), Oliver(6) and Cole(2).
Current job
I’m a row crop and cattle producer.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I’m a member of the Skidmore Punkin Show committee and coach youth sports.
1. I believe our overall direction is a good one. We have excellent administration and staff at Nodaway-Holt. The district has done a good job building and maintaining quality people in our buildings. We’ve also done a good job in recent years keeping our facilities updated, making Nodaway-Holt an attractive place to work and learn.
3. Open communication needs to be a conscious priority. Information and decisions that are public concerning the district need to be shared via multiple media sources to help ensure everyone feels involved.
4. The four-day week certainly has its advantages and disadvantages. As far as being able to fill and retain a teaching staff, the early returns have been positive. I think it has given Nodaway-Holt an advantage over similar districts at least for the time being. The students seem to have adjusted and like it. I think it has allowed students to be more enthusiastic and focused on their work on the days they are at school. The biggest disadvantage is certainly the added strain on many families in terms of managing childcare on Mondays.
5. Open enrollment would make it very difficult for the majority of small, rural districts to continue. It wouldn’t take that many students leaving the district, to put a district in jeopardy of having to close. The schools being so spread out, I feel we need them all to avoid traveling long distances to school.
JANE HANSON (I)
Family
Mike (husband), Clay (Nodaway-Holt Senior) and Paige (NH Sophomore)
Current job
Associate Business Unit Manager, Rosen’s, Inc.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
Active in the Nodaway Valley Thunder Booster Club, Nodaway-Holt After-Prom and Graham United Methodist Church board member
1. Nodaway-Holt has a great learning environment. We have made several improvements to both school buildings, including the new addition at the high school. We are investing in the STEAM program and have made great strides in this area.
Our organizations, such as FFA, FBLA, FCCLA are growing both in participation numbers and in recognition of achievements. The sports co-op with West Nodaway is going well and our Nodaway Valley Thunder athletes are thriving in a positive competitive environment.
2. Lost classroom time during Covid impacted our test scores. Improving performance is my top priority.
3. The school needs to improve communication with parents and the community. Updating the school website, sending out regular school text casters, improving social media presence and providing information in local newspapers are all important.
4. It is difficult for rural schools to compete with larger districts for teachers. I believe the new schedule has helped Nodaway-Holt retain and attract quality teachers. In addition, the previous calendar had several weeks throughout the school year with disruptions from holidays, meetings and teacher trainings. The new schedule aligns these interruptions on Mondays, allowing for more consistent scheduling and time in the classroom for our students.
5. I am opposed to open enrollment.
NICK MADDEN (I)
Family
Married to my wife, Jamie, for almost 15 years with 2 children, Easton (12) and Rhiannon (3)
Current job
Self employed construction
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I have served on the Nodaway Holt School Board for the past 6 years
1. I believe the district is on a positive path, always trying to improve the climate for its students and faculty. I have seen vast improvements of the school facilities, student involvement in sports, clubs and organizations, and retaining a good core of faculty members through different incentives the district has provided.
2. I would like to see our current sports coop with West Nodaway continue and grow stronger. This offers our students a wider range of opportunities to stay involved with the school. I believe a successful extracurricular program improves the overall climate of a school district and gives the students, as fans or as teammates, a better sense of pride in his or her school, thus, giving students a reason for wanting to go to school and do well in their classes.
3. Northwest Missouri is known for small towns where everyone knows everyone, and our district is no exception. I have lived in the district my entire life so I am no stranger to the area. I feel I am someone that is easy to talk to and will happily listen to the people of the community.
4. I voted against this last year. The main reason for this comes from being a business owner. I felt 4 day was just another way of encouraging students future employees to have the mindset that they do not have to work as hard to get their degree/paycheck. Our district has benefitted from 4 day though.
We have been able to attract and retain some very good teachers because of the schedule. If the district were to go back to 5 day, I believe there would be multiple job openings in our district and very few qualified people to fill them, because of the teacher shortage the country is in right now. I will always choose having a teacher in the classroom teaching over a “teacher” on a screen teaching an online class from 500 miles away.
5. I believe our district has the ability to attract new students and families to our school, whether it be the enticement of a 4 day week, small class size setting, multiple options for extra curricular activities through the coop or other organizations, or all of the improvements the district has made in the past few years.
MISTY MILLION
Family
Husband: Brad Million Daughters: Monica (9 years old) Merideth (6 years old)
Current job
Practice Manager at Maryville Mosaic over the Walk-in Clinic, Women’s Health Clinic, and Primary Care West Clinic.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
I am a member of the St. Francis Mental Health Implementation Committee
1. I think we have a very strong committed community. I would love to get our community more involved in our schools and know that our school board is here for them and their children. Their ideas, communication, and support are what we need most to be successful as a school and board.
2. Bringing our community together and opening communication to all. I want to key in on mental health, poverty, and enhancing while understanding diversity for our children and community. Diversity goes hand in hand with our Character of the Month awards and the new curriculum the teachers can teach daily.
3. I would make sure our community knows they are always welcome at the school board meetings and their voice matters. I think text reminders, surveys, and Facebook posts are a great way to keep in communication with the community. I will remain open minded and take all feedback given and am always available for conversations.
4. I (have opposed) the four-day school week. If our children continue to go four days a week, we must give parents and our students resources. My biggest concern is children not having a meal on Monday. Some miss out on two meals from school on Mondays, and this makes for a very long weekend with limited resources. Second Harvest does offer the backpack buddies, but this is not sufficient enough. We could investigate food banks and community resources. Another concern I have is limited childcare. Some families may not be able to afford daycare or may not have anyone to watch their kids. Looking into grants and investigating all options would help tremendously.
5. I think for other school districts this may be a big hit. I think it would hurt our school district enormously. I worry that parents will take their children to other schools that go to school five days a week due to the struggle it causes them on Mondays. I think we would lose a lot of students. This could cause us to close schools in the future, not help them.
MEAGAN MORROW
Family
Chris, Chase, and Cooper
Current job
City Clerk, Skidmore
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
Skidmore Community Betterment President; Graham Street Fair Volunteer; Punkin Show Committee
1. I feel our district is doing a great job keeping up with all the constant changes and making sure Nodaway Holt stays current and attractive to incoming staff and families. All while under great scrutiny from the public.
2. To help improve school lunches. Implement offer vs serve at each school, research programs that we can take part in them that can offer more food choices and unlimited fruits and veggies options, so kids get more to eat without raising meal costs.
3. The same as I do now with the public, encourage participation and input, provide information and upcoming changes. Voice the importance of being involved.
4. The 4-day school week seems to be off to a good start in our district despite all the negative criticism.
5. While I support a little competition, I have concerns over receiving districts not being required to accept students with learning disabilities if they don’t have the staff or program in place to accommodate them. I feel this will lead to many discrimination lawsuits.
HAILY RANDALL (I)
Family
Husband Josh
Children: Skyler 8th Grade and Ethan 6th Grade, Brooklyn Kindergarten
Current Job
Certified Surgical Tech at Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
1. I feel our district’s direction is overall positive. At the Junior High/High School level our school is able to offer several organizations such as but not limited to FCCLA, FFA, FBLA, Scholar Bowl, STEM, a growing and successful sports co-op and more. The elementary also has great opportunities also with an involved Student Council, Lego Club, Board Game Club and much more.
2. If elected I am excited to serve my community. I want to see and be a part of preparing and providing students with the tools that will help them achieve their goals while in school and their goals that will then help them after graduation. Helping make sure administrators are looking at the test scores especially after the shutdown covid gave us and making sure students are getting help if they are needed. Also, if elected I want to be able to bring my past board experience to help in the transition of two new administrators.
3. As for open communication to me, I can be reached via in person, email, text, or call.
As for open communication school to community I would like to encourage community members sign up for the text caster. Not only does this allow members to get notifications of school schedule changes/events. It’s a great way to get links to annual community surveys. Surveys are a great opportunity for any comments, questions, concerns, and positive notes to get back to the school administrators and board members.
4. As with everything there are pros and cons and as a parent, I support the four-day if it helps recruit and retain teachers to teach our kids in person. I don’t think anyone wants their children learning core subjects via virtual. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and I completely respect that. My feelings on the argument of this will make our children lazy. They don’t want to work five days a week now so how is this going to help? And this will only encourage them to want to work less. I feel like that is far from the truth. Kids/young men and women do not want to work because of the world we live in today. These ones that say (they) don’t want to work now well guess what they have went to school five days their whole life. It’s not the fault of a school system. I personally feel like that is our job as parents is to install a great work ethic in our children if we want to see them be a successful adult.
5. I feel like open enrollment is a scary and negative thing for small rural school districts. This could potentially close them if their funding follows the child. Closing a school would be devastating and be a huge burdened on communities and families. If their school closed how would families get their children to the next school? What if that school doesn’t offer them the assistance they need? Lots of questions about the unknown if it passes.
However, I do see once good in it as being able to move your child to a district that is able to give them more opportunities their child might not be offered in the one they live in.