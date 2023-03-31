MIKE ROSENBOHM
Family
I married Marsha Kenny 40 years ago. We have two grown Children, Megan and Marc (Lacey) and 1 granddaughter. My parents are Larry Rosenbohm and the late Janet Rosenbohm
Current job
Production Agriculture mainly focused on Hay, Soybeans and Non GMO Corn.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications
Various Graham United Methodist Church Offices, Past Nodaway Holt School Board Member for 24 years. Golden Triangle Energy Board member, Graham Prairie Home Cemetery Board for 37 years, Nodaway County Farm Bureau Board, Maryville Forum Editorial Board and a Graham Lions Club Member.
Why do you want to serve on the health department board?
I would like to serve the residents of the County to insure the continued access to programs and services the Health Center provides.
If elected, what would be your top priority?
First thing would be to get familiar with all the programs and functions of the Health Center. The website has a lot of things listed and I imagine there are many more I am not aware of yet.
If elected, how would you ensure open communication with constituents?
Any one person does not have all the answers. It takes facts, opinions and experiences to formulate paths forward. It is my belief that the job of any Board Member is to take the time and listen.
From that bring ideas and concerns to the attention of the administrator and to Board Meetings.
What do you think is the biggest health challenge the county faces over the next decade, and how would you like to see it addressed?
It is a little hard to identify which one of the many are the biggest. It depends on what stage in life we are and the situation.
Access to wellness programs for young children and Mothers is critical. Local options for care and services for an aging population is also very important.
What I think might be the biggest challenge to me might not be relevant to someone else. That is why we listen and hopefully identify ways the Health Center can service the needs of our whole community.
Why should voters pick you on April 4?
I have had the honor of serving on several Local, County and State boards or committees over the last 40 years. I would like the opportunity to bring the sum of those experiences to this board and provide some relevant insights moving forward.