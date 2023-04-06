Your Vote 2023 art

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Voters in Nodaway County were few and far between on Tuesday, with less than 13 percent of registered voters casting a ballot, according to data from the Nodaway County Clerk’s office.

While April election turnout is generally lower than primary and general elections, Tuesday’s voter turnout is easily the lowest in recent years. Usually, April elections still see around 15-25 percent of voters cast a ballot. Last year, for example, saw just over 19 percent turnout in the April election, and in 2021, the turnout was nearly 23 percent.

0
0
0
0
0