MARYVILLE, Mo. — Voters in Nodaway County were few and far between on Tuesday, with less than 13 percent of registered voters casting a ballot, according to data from the Nodaway County Clerk’s office.
While April election turnout is generally lower than primary and general elections, Tuesday’s voter turnout is easily the lowest in recent years. Usually, April elections still see around 15-25 percent of voters cast a ballot. Last year, for example, saw just over 19 percent turnout in the April election, and in 2021, the turnout was nearly 23 percent.
Perhaps factoring into the low turnout this year was a lack of contested races in the county’s largest population center. Only two candidates ran for two open seats on the Maryville City Council, and the Maryville R-II school board didn’t even need to hold an election because the number of candidates equaled the number of open seats there too. While a recreational marijuana tax was on the ballot, it did not appear to be controversial: it passed with more than 87 percent of the vote.
Elsewhere across the county, though, city elections, township boards and issues and the health department board all did drive some voters to the polls with contested races.
Complete results are inside.