MARYVILLE, Mo. — Candidates have filed for the April 4 election, and many voters will have plenty of candidates to choose from for school board elections especially.
According to the Nodaway County Clerk’s office, only Jefferson C-123, Maryville R-II and West Nodaway R-I will not have contested races for school board in April.
Four candidates are looking to fill three seats on the South Nodaway R-IV board, while five candidates are vying for three spots on North Nodaway R-VI’s board and another five for three seats at Northeast Nodaway R-V. Nodaway-Holt R-VII leads all school districts with eight candidates running for three seats.
Maryville voters won’t have to choose for school board with not enough candidates filing to force an election.
For City Council, the situation is much the same, with two candidates — incumbents Benjamin Lipiec and Bryan Williams — running for reelection to their two seats.
Maryville voters will also vote on a sales tax question, asking whether to impose a three percent tax on all sales of marijuana within city limits. The revenue would go to the city’s General Fund, used for core services like the police and fire departments.
Items that will appear on Nodaway County ballots are below. Full sample ballots will be published in The Forum closer to the election.
TOWNSHIPS
Atchison
Non-election
Grant
Trustee
James Farnan
Board member
Gary D. Dougan
Charles E. Vaughn
Darrell S. Germann
Clerk
Michael D. Walker
Green
Trustee
Write-in
Board member
Cody Linville
Write-in
Clerk
Write-in
Hopkins
Trustee
Roger L. Florea
Board member
Terry L. Davison
John White
Clerk
Write-in
Hughes
Trustee
Patrick Lewis
Board member
Nick Rosenbohm
Alan Rowlett
Clerk
Write-in
Independence
Trustee
Philip Auffert
Board member
Randy Smyser
Write-in
Clerk
Lynette Auffert
Roadbond
Issue $100,000 in general obligation road bonds for road improvement and road rock
Jackson
Trustee
Jeffrey M. Meyer
Board member
Charles W. Standiford, Jr.
Write-in
Clerk
David Primm
Levy question
Renew Special Road and Bridge 35-cent levy for road and bridge maintenance for 4 years
Jefferson
Non-election
Lincoln
Trustee
Tammy Dye
Board member
Larry Ecker
Nathan Honan
Clerk
Norma Bragg
Road levy
Renew levy of 35 cents per $100 assessed valuation for 4 years
Monroe
Non-election
Nodaway
Trustee
John E. Blackford
Board member
Curt Hagey
Jerry Sloan
Clerk
Jeremy Ingraham
Road bond
Approve General Obligation Bond .35 as Special Road and Bridge Levy
Polk
Non-election
Union
Trustee
Richard Stringer
Board member
Tom Coulter
Shawn Frueh
Clerk
Amy Coulter
Levy renewal
Renew the Special Road and Bridge 35-cent levy for road and bridge maintenance for 4 years
Washington
Trustee
Write-in
Board member
Write-in
Write-in
Clerk
Write-in
White Cloud
Trustee
Tim Lance
Board member
Cody Parman
Write-in
Clerk
Sharon Espey
Question
Issue $150,000 in general obligation road bonds for road improvement and road rock
Levy renewal
Renew the Special Road and Bridge 35-cent levy for road and bridge maintenance for 4 years
MUNICIPALITIES
Barnard
City Council
Ned Waterman
Amy Watson
Donnie Murphy
Mayor
Glenn Miller
Street levy
Renew a $1.25 per $100 assessed valuation levy for street repair and maintenance for 2 years
Burlington Junction
City Council
Michael Goff
Write-in
Street levy
Renew street tax of $1 per $100 valuation for establishing and resurfacing streets, maintaining streets, and drainage improvements
Clearmont
Board of Aldermen
Kyle Martin
Brenda Snodderley
Dianna Logan
Clyde
Non-election
Conception Junction
Non-election
Elmo
City Council
James Thompson
Write-in
Graham
City Council
Richard J. Vogel
Write-in
Street levy
Authorize a tax levy of $1.14 per $100 assessed valuation for street improvement and general purposes for 3 years
Guilford
Non-election
Hopkins
Non-election
Maryville
CityCouncil
Bryan Williams
Benjamin Lipiec
Sales tax
Impose a 3% sales tax on adult use marijuana
Parnell
Board of Aldermen
Jeremy P. Burns
Rex B. Welch
Mayor
Write-in
Pickering
Non-election
Ravenwood
City Council, North Ward
(1-year term)
Travis Pride
City Council, South Ward
(1-year term)
Alex Porter
City Council, South Ward
(2-year term)
Eddie Wiederholt
Byland James
Tax collector
Write-in
Skidmore
Board of Aldermen
Teresa Carter
Write-in
SCHOOLS
Jefferson C-123
Non-election
Maryville R-II
Non-election
Nodaway-Holt R-VII
School board
(vote for 3)
Megan A. Morrow
Travis Levi Cochenour
Misty Dawn Million
Haily Randall
Keith Zachery Miller
Matthew Dale Brown
Jane Mary Hanson
Nicholas R. Madden
North Nodaway R-VI
School board
(vote for 3)
Jerime Bix
Jennifer Clements
Samantha Jo Brown
Matthew Parker
Stan Alexander
Northeast Nodaway R-V
School board
(vote for 3)
Leslie Wimes
Jeffrey S. Redden
Philip Doty
Jamie Busby
Heather D. Jackson
South Nodaway R-IV
School board
(vote for 3)
Jessica Wallace
Misty Langford
Rick Holtman
Brian Flora
Stanberry R-II
Non-election
West Nodaway R-I
Non-election
Worth County R-III
Non-election
OTHER
Nodaway County Health Center
Board member
(vote for 1)
Mike Rosenbohm
Kathleen Baudino
Nodaway County Ambulance board
Non-election
All fire protection districts
Non-election