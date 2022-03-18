NICKY COMSTOCK
Spouse’s Name: Robert Comstock
Children: Eva Comstock (14) Xavier Comstock (12) Both attend West Nodaway
Current Job: MoDot
Other relevant boards, positions, or qualification: Currently I serve as a volunteer for Nodaway County Rescue and Clearmont Fire Department, I am a member of the American Legion Auxiliary (10 years), I am currently the president of the Burlington Junction Farmer Fall Festive comity (2 years), I serve on my local church board as well as leadership team, am a member of the local food pantry, volunteer regularly at the New Nodaway Humane Society, and previously was a substitute teacher at West Nodaway. I also previously worked at the Clarinda Academy as a group leader and individual counselor.
1: West Nodaway School District is a strong close-knit community that has great potential. I decided to run for the school board because I think I have many qualifications and unique experiences that I can share to improve our school and the education of our children. I want our children to have as many opportunities as possible when leaving school and I feel I can work to give them those. Being part of the school board, to me, is a position that I will thrive at and can benefit not just the community but the future of our children.
2: I feel that currently our district has had many changes and the process has left many with questions. Change is always hard because it breaches the unknown. I feel that the goals we are trying to reach are good, but we need to work on the processes on reaching those goals. With the changes that are being made, there needs to communication, clarity, honestly, and follow through.
3: If elected my first priority would always be to provide a safe and secure place for our children to learn with the best opportunities that the school is able to offer.
4: I have always felt that the more people involved and willing to communicate and share their ideas makes for a stronger group. I would love to be able to reach out to the community, families, and friends through making both electronic and paper copies available. In order for people to become involved and contribute they need to feel as though their opinion matters. I am always open to listen and answer any questions that one may have. The best way to reach me would be by phone 660-254-4761.
5: I think that if implemented well it can be great and provide a unique school culture. It gives more flexibility for teachers, students, and families. The way the school handles the transition will determine if it is a success or not. I am hopeful and supportive as long as the education of our children does not become compromised.
6: I am very passionate about giving and being involved in the community I live in and will always jump in feet first to help wherever I am asked. I also want to have as much information as I can before making a decision, which includes asking others what they think. I like to know what opinions and concerns there are so I can make the most informed decision possible.
I graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville with a dual bachelor’s degree in Psychology/Sociology.
SCOTT CONN
Spouse’s name: Malinda Conn
Children: Kayden Conn 16 and is a Sophomore at West Nodaway, Harper Conn 2.5 and will soon be a student at West Nodaway.
Current job: City of Burlington Junction Superintendent of Public work
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: West Nodaway School Board President, West Nodaway Fire Protection District.
1: To keep moving forward with the progress we have made at West Nodaway. The Board of Education has made great progress ensuring that our students are getting the very best education we can give them, not only students, but we are trying to ensure that our staff has what is needed to educate our students to the best of their ability.
2: I feel this district is moving in a great direction there is always ways and places to improve upon.
3: The students are top priority. Again the goal of the Board of Education is to ensure the students and staff have everything they need to get and give the best education possible. Keeping a balanced budget, and ensuring upkeep on our facilities.
4: West Nodaway School email.
5: The School Board voted and passed the 4-day school week, we should do everything possible to ensure the best for students and staff moving forward next year.
JIM DOW
Spouse’s name: Kristy Dow
Children: Brody Dow, 12; Gentry Dow, 7
Current job: Crew Leader at MODOT
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: I have been a first responder for over 20 years, West Nodaway Rescue for 22 years and West Nodaway Fire District for 27 ears.
1: To help change the direction of the school. I am an alumni of West Nodaway and truly want to see the school and the students succeed.
2: I feel the district could use some work in all areas. There needs to be better communication on everyone’s part.
3: I personally think the image of WN should take top priority. It needs to improve. There needs to be more transparency & more community involvement. The more the community is involved the stronger your school district can become.
4: I think in order to keep an open mind and hear the concerns of all people that need to be addressed. I think by keeping involved in the community and staying active you can become more aware of issues that will need to be addressed.
5: I’m not completely against the change. There are still a lot of concerns that need to be addressed for all families. We need to keep all the different family needs in mind. Not only those challenges that appear at school but those that happened at home.
6: I have been assisting/helping coach my son’s football and baseball team now for four years and still counting. Nothing beats the feeling when they find success and achieve those goals. I feel the same academically. The more we can help the students with their future they can have the opportunity to go further in life.
NATHAN HONAN
Spouse’s name: Nicki Honan (West Nodaway Agriculture Education Teacher)
Children: Addie, Brewer, and Chet all West Nodaway Elementary Students
Current job: I am a self-employed fifth-generation farmer.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: I served four years as a state officer for the Missouri Young Farmer Young Farm Wives organization and served as the State President my third year. The MYFYFW is an agriculture-based education organization linked to school districts and is in some ways like an FFA chapter for adults. I am currently a board member on the Nodaway County Lincoln Township board based out of Elmo, Missouri. I also hold a Bachelor of Science degree from NWMSU in Agriculture Education. Though I’ve never taught, I have student taught and have seen education from the inside and outside of the building.
1: I have considered running for the local school board for several years but never felt the calling until most recently. I believe now is the time for me to be on the board since the finances of the school have been a top priority and concern for local patrons. I believe a strong board needs members with a skill set that comes from owning or managing a business. As a self-employed farmer, I see several thousand dollars pass through my operation. Dealing with people and businesses in this large-scale management style is a skill set that a lot of people do not possess and will be extremely valuable for me as an influential board of education member
2: I know the finances of the district have improved and can continue to improve. I want firsthand involvement with the tax levy proposal. I am concerned about recruiting high quality staff members to train our students and retaining these types of teachers. Overall, I think the district has made positive growth as of recently and I want to help with the progression in the correct direction.
3: As a board of education member, I will place priority on managing tax dollars. Our taxpayers work hard for the money which supports the local school district and those dollars should be put to the best use. The question per se should be “what is the return going to be for dollars spent on improvements and is the reward worth the risk?”
4: The best way to communicate with me will be by phone or catch me out in public to have a conversation.
5: After attending the community forum, I changed my opinion on the four-day school week. I am supportive of the four-day school week but will definitely monitor the student achievement. If the students’ success and grades are the same or better than the five day week I will continue to support the 4 day week but if not we must go back to the five day week. I am willing to support this strategy and see if teacher recruitment and retention improve but I believe above all that the school is in business to give students the best education possible. Our students’ educational success is the top priority of the district and teacher salaries, teacher retention, extracurricular activities, etc. come after.
6: Some years patrons run with an agenda that is not in the best interest of all students. Some parents think they have been mistreated because of student discipline, athletics, and a plethora of never-ending reasons. I don’t believe a school board seat is a place to fix personal problems since a board member should be ensuring the success of the district and not micro-managing. I assure everyone in the district that I don’t have an axe to grind. I am not running to right a wrong but am running because I want to see our district heading in the direction of success.
BROOKE KINSELLA
Spouse’s name: Ryan Kinsella
Children: Collin, 15; Kaden, 9; Jillian, 7
Current job: Snodderley Lumber Co.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: Treasurer of Elmo Betterment Corporation, President of Board for 1st Christian Church of Burlington Jct,, Co Owner of Snodderley Lumber Co
1: I want to see West Nodaway succeed. The students should have as many opportunities as we can offer them so that they can succeed. West Nodaway is my school where I graduated and feel that I got a good education. I want the kids in our area to have the best education and the teachers to have the best work environment that we can manage as a community and school.
3: One of the top priorities would be the teachers. Teachers are in short supply and money is tight. Teachers have a lot of responsibilities outside of the classroom too. We have excellent teachers at West Nodaway. I think we should make sure they know how appreciated they are. I would like to make West Nodaway an environment that teachers want to come to because they hear how happy the teachers are here.
4: I am willing to listen to what people have to say and help them work on their concerns. The best way to send me your concerns would be to email them so I have them written out and don’t forget any parts of what we talk about.
6: I graduated from West Nodaway and I love my school! I want the best for the kids and teachers at WN. I will work hard to help West Nodaway students, teachers, and school succeed!
JASON WALKER
Spouse’s name: Amanda Walker
Children: Madalyn, 21, and Izabella,14
Current Job: Sell Pioneer seed corn and soybeans
Other relevant boards, positions, or qualifications: BJ Kiwanis, Maryville Elks, Skidmore Punkin’ Show
1: I am running as a lifelong member of the West Nodaway community. I feel it is necessary to have board members who can look at the big picture to make unselfish and unbiased decisions that are in the best interests of all our students.
2: I think our district is trying to be proactive regarding its future. I think we have strong leaders in the administration now. They have had to make some tough decisions that not everyone agrees with, but I know they weighed every option before doing what they thought was best for WN.
3: Whether I am elected or not, I want to help establish a better way to share information between constituents and the school board/administration. There have been instances where I feel better communication could have prevented some hurt feelings and misunderstandings. With this said, I understand that at times there will be information that cannot be discussed outside of the board meetings.
4: I will be accessible through many platforms including but not limited to phone, email, text message, messenger, etc. and prefer the often-forgotten face to face interaction. I may not immediately answer your call, please leave a detailed message and I will respond same day.
5: My first thought on the 4-day school week was negative. I attended the school board meetings and open forums as well as performing my own research. I went into the final board meeting as a no vote however, I changed my mind while listening to the board members and administration discuss it before the vote. WN is in a position where we must be creative to compete in a teacher short environment.
6: Our WN community has been divided on many issues, most recently, the tax levy and 4-day school week. As a member of this community, I would like to remind everyone that we are all in the same canoe and we will get to where we need to be faster when everyone paddles. I am a confident yet humble person. I am not good at small talk. I am matter of fact and I will be honest with you. I will listen to everyone. I may or may not agree with your position, but I will treat you with respect and do my best to see the issue from your perspective. I expect the same treatment in return.