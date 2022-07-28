What to bring to the polls

Although Missouri passed a new voter ID law that will require a photo ID to vote, that provision doesn’t take effect until November.

In the August election, the acceptable forms of identification remain the same.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, voters will need to show one of the following to cast a ballot:

Identificatio n issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter

Without one of those forms of identification, a registered voter may still cast a provisional ballot. The ballot will count if: 1) the voter returns to their polling place on Election Day with a photo ID or 2) the signature on the provisional ballot envelope is determined by the local election authority to match the signature on the voter’s voter registration card.

Voters who cast provisional ballots will receive a stub from the provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify the provisional ballot has been counted.