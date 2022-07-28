MARYVILLE, Mo. — Campaign finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show that among candidates for state representative, Democrat Jessica Piper continues to far outraise her Republican opponents.
According to July 25 filings, required eight days before the Aug. 2 election, Piper’s campaign has raised a staggering $177,244 — far more than any Democrat has raised in the district since at least 2000, according to online records.
The vast majority of Piper’s campaign donations have come in from individual donors across the country who have given under $100. Since she kicked off her campaign last year, Piper has built out a strong fundraising network helped by a rising social media profile.
All other candidates in the race combined do not approach Piper’s total.
Jeff Farnan leads the Republican field in the state representative race in fundraising, driven by large donations. His most recent quarterly report shows at least 15 donations of $2,000 — the maximum individual amount for state representative races. Twelve such donations came from employees of Herzog in St. Joseph.