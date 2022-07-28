Campaign Fundraising

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Campaign finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show that among candidates for state representative, Democrat Jessica Piper continues to far outraise her Republican opponents.

According to July 25 filings, required eight days before the Aug. 2 election, Piper’s campaign has raised a staggering $177,244 — far more than any Democrat has raised in the district since at least 2000, according to online records.

