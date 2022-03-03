JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jessica Piper, a former American literature teacher from Hopkins, announced last week that she has filed to run for state representative in Missouri House District 1.
The district will now include Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties, and has been represented by Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, since 2015.
Because of redistricting, Andrews’ Worth County is no longer in District 1, though Andrews is ineligible to run for another term in the House due to term limits anyway.
In a press release, Piper, a Democrat, said her campaign will focus on three pillars: health care, jobs and education.
“I understand that those of us in the middle are squeezed by the redistribution of wealth from the middle class to the wealthy and corporations — a reverse Robin Hood,” she said in a statement. “I will listen to, and work for, all Missourians.”
Piper resides in Hopkins in rural northern Nodaway County. She lives with her husband and two of their five children on their small, self-sustaining farm with cattle, poultry and hogs. She is also the grandmother of three.
The primary election will be held Aug. 2 with the general election on Nov. 8.