Randa Doty
Spouse’s name: Philip Doty
Children: Jordann,9, Ross, 6, and Kennedy, 3.
Current job: I am an Associate Extension Professional for the University of Missouri Extension serving as the County Engagement Specialist in Ag and Environment in Nodaway and Worth counties. I also serve Atchison, Holt and Harrison counties in Northwest Missouri. My husband and I also own and operate a sheep farming operation in the Northeast Nodaway R-V School District.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: As part of my job with MU Extension, I work closely with the Nodaway County Extension Council. I have served as the Secretary of the Nodaway County Soil and Water District for 15 years. The Nodaway County SWCD advocates for soil and water conservation in Nodaway County and sets local policy for spending state cost share that is granted to land owners and ag operators for implementing soil & water conservation practices on agricultural land. The board employs and supervises five local employees. I also actively serve on many committees with in the county, including: the Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee; Nodaway County Economic Development committee; and Nodaway County Emergency Planning Team.
1: I am running for a seat on the school board to serve our community. I think it is important for every individual to take a role in making their community better. I feel like serving on the school board is a way that I can improve lives by being an advocate for both the district and the families that it serves. I have experience serving on and leading boards, supervising employees, working with the public, promoting education, and identifying and supporting community needs.
2: I think Northeast Nodaway has a bright future. There are some really good things going on including the new baseball complex, some of the top teachers, and an amazing group of kids. The community supports the school and as long as the school keeps engaging with the community, identifying ways to improve, and striving for excellence, the sky is the limit.
3: The teacher shortage in the country is real and it is urgent. I think it is important for the community to support their school administration and teachers. Small school districts cannot always offer the top salary, but they can offer small town support. This starts with school boards as the link between the school and community and others will follow. Our school needs to continue to be a place where teachers want to come work and students want to learn.
4: I am available and appreciate feedback. My career has been built on listening and doing what is best for the community. If someone would like to visit about my candidacy or anything else, they’re welcome to email me at randadoty11@gmail.com. I will reach out to you at your preferred method of contact.
5: I have followed the discussions around the surrounding school districts who have debated a four-day school week. I see the benefits and concerns of both sides of the discussion. If I am elected, and this issue is brought to the school board, I plan to look at it objectively and give everyone a chance to voice their concerns. As a voting member of the board, I will take the stance of what is best for the students going forward. I think that if the board decides to go in the direction of a four-day week, new opportunities could be identified in the community. This could be a time for youth and community organizations to provide opportunities for community service, leadership development, or career readiness outside of the typical school hours.
6: I have a passion for career training, whether it’s in vocational, post-secondary, or on the job training. My work with the University of Missouri has given me the opportunities to explore opportunities available across the state, which can be used in my role on the school board. I enjoy working with people who have ideas and want to find a way to meet their goals. I also believe that my firsthand experience as well as being a parent of three children, who will be graduates of Northeast Nodaway R-V, make me an asset to the School Board.
KENNA FLOREA
Spouse’s name: Brad Florea
Children: Skyler eighth grade; Kynder, sixth grade; Hayzer second grade
Current job: owner of Allen Ready Mix Concrete
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: I have been a school board member for 6 years and have been a business owner for 10 years.
1: I am running so I can assist with quality public education for our community.
2: I feel confident in our current leadership that we are going in a positive direction. We are keeping reserves as well as improving technology, maintaining our grounds, and trying to have competitive wages to hire and keep excellent staff.
3: My current top priority is to help maintain an attractive environment for teachers to work in. Hiring excellent, above and beyond teachers is a goal and we have to provide the environment satisfactorily to achieve that.
4: As a member of the NEN community, I stayed involved volunteering at and attending school events. This gives me the opportunity to communicate regularly with other people in the community.
5: This is not something that we are considering at this time. If we do we would have to consider all the benefits and downfalls of the whole community at that time.
6: Overall and always, student education is a top priority. That’s why we are here. There are many factors that affect that including teacher recruitment and retention, maintaining district finances, and staying current with technology and curriculum. These will continue to be my focus as a board member.