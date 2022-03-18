KRISTA BARCUS
Spouse’s name: Scott Barcus
Children: 2 daughters, ages 13 and 17
Current job: Assistant Vice President of Human Resources @ Northwest Missouri State University
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: Bachelor of Science Degree, Master Degree in Management and Leadership, Society of Human Resource Management- Certified Profession (SHRM,CP)
1: I am running for a school board position to serve my community. I am very passionate about Education and I want to offer my experiences by serving on the Board.
2: The district has made a lot of improvements and I feel improvements will continue to be made in the future. I look forward to the possibility of being a part of those decisions to enhance the educational experiences of our students.
3: If elected, my top priority would be to understand how my knowledge and experience in education and human resource management could assist the needs of the school district.
4: If elected, I would ensure open communication either in person, email or phone.
5: I think there are definitely pros and cons to moving to a four-day school week. The main priority would be to ensure that the students aren’t negatively impacted by implementing a four-day school week.
6: If elected to serve on the North Nodaway School Board I am committed to the role and to provide assistance to ensure that our students have a positive educational experience.
JERIME BIX
Spouse’s name: Amber Bix
Children: Darron, Brittany, Tyler
Current job: Fourth-generation self-employed farmer.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: R-VI school board member for nine years as vice president and president, Hopkins Community Ball Association, North Nodaway Booster Club.
1: I am running for school board because I want to see our school remain competitive and grow to stay strong within our community for future generations. Utilizing my prior experience on the board coupled with knowledge of operating a profitable rural business, I know that I can continue to be an asset to the school board team to help ensure a successful future for our district.
2: At this time, I am pleased with the direction our board, administrators and staff have taken our school district. In light of the recent changes that our district has faced from covid mandates to managing new windmill funding coming into our district, I believe that we are still headed in the right direction with continuous improvements structurally with facility improvements as well as academically with new programs being offered to our students.
3: If re-elected, one of my top priorities would be to continue to push for an improved curriculum to include hands-on real-life experiences for our students while trying to keep expenses down for our school budget and community members. Incoming funds should be allocated to those areas where our district will receive the most benefit for all students.
4: Open communication is important within any school district and I am happy to address any concerns of our community or direct them as best that I am able. I am able to be reached directly by phone, text, email or even in person if they would like to meet to discuss any issues we may have within our school system.
5: In light of recent concerns regarding the four-day school week, I am completely against it. My belief is that it is better for our students and better for our families that our kids remain in school five days a week. I believe the students will receive a more quality learning experience and learning retention from 5 shorter periods than 4 longer ones. The four-day week will save the school very little money, so with no benefit to that, I don’t see the need to burden our community with less education hours per week but higher need and expense for child care.
6: As a former student and lifelong farmer in the area, I want to see our school be here for many years to come. I will continue to fight for what is best for our kids but I will also be a good steward for our community tax dollars, whether it be incoming windmill funding or voting no against the upcoming bond of which I do not support. I have no problem speaking my mind when I don’t agree with current proposals or policies or standing behind what I feel is right. I am here to represent our community as we support the best future for our district — I work for you. Thank you for your past support and I look forward to your re-election support at the upcoming election.
KANE OBERHAUSER
Spouse’s name: Bobbi Oberhauser
Children: Barton, Kelsi, Karissa, Karson
Current job: A delivery driver for Anderson Erickson Dairy for the last 22 years.
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: President of the Hopkins Community Club and member for over 10 years, current treasurer of the North Nodaway Booster Club and an active member for the last 15 years.
1: I have been on the board for the past 16 years and I feel as if I have made some valuable contributions in the decision-making for North Nodaway and will continue if re-elected. I also have 2 grandchildren attending and want to see they have the best education possible.
2: I feel our district is heading in the right direction. If our bond passes we will be able to make some very much needed upgrades to our facilities and hopefully families will want to live in our district and have their children attend North Nodaway.
3: The top priority has to be teacher and staff retention. We have an excellent group of teachers and administrators. We need to continue to work on the salaries of our teachers to keep them here at North Nodaway. Teacher retention helps our students receive the best education possible.
4: Ihope that anyone who is in our district knows they can call or email me with any questions or thoughts they have concerning the school.
5: I am not on board with the 4-day week. I am concerned that our parents will have a hard time finding daycare for that extra day off. Also I am concerned about the children who need extra attention, and how they will cope with an extra day away from school. I believe children need to be in school.
6: I pledge to do what is best for our district and students to the best of my ability.