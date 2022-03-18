ANDREW LANCE
Spouse’s name: Jenny Lance
Children: Audrey 10; Emma, 7; and James, 3.
Current job: Farmer/Seed Salesman
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: Missouri Soybean Association District 1 Board of Director; Stine Seed Company Board of Director; Nodaway County Farm Bureau Board Member (Secretary); Missouri Farm Bureau Ag Advisory Committee to President; Owner/Operator of Lance Seeds LLC (small Ag retail business); Member of The Bridge Church in Maryville, MO; as well as Past boards: Nodaway County Cattlemen’s; MU Extension Council
1: I’m running for school board to be more involved in my children’s school system and to help preserve quality rural education for them and future Nodaway-Holt students.
2: I feel like Nodaway-Holt has several positive attributes right now. The school has some of the best facilities in the county. They also have great, local community support. As well as increased student population from local Alumni that have chosen to stay in the community.
3: If elected, my top priority will be to help make important decisions that make long, positive impacts for current and future Nodaway-Holt students and taxpayers.
4: As a small business owner that works daily with local farmers, I am used to helping make decisions that affect their livelihood. So just like in my daily life, I am always available via phone, text, or email. I will offer that to the Nodaway Holt constituents.
5: The previous board has made their decision on this matter, so I want to focus on where our community goes from here and how we make this change have the best outcome for our students and community.
6: My wife and I are graduates from Nodaway-Holt class of 2005 and 2/3 children attend Nodaway-Holt Elementary School. We have also lived and paid taxes in the district our whole lives along with our parents and grandparents, part of which are also previous Nodaway-Holt Alumni.
RYAN MEDSKER
Spouse’s name: Erin Medsker
Children: Gracelyn, 11 Months
Current job: Row Crop & Cattle Farmer
Other relevant boards, positions or qualifications: Co-Chair of the Graham Street Fair Board, Volunteer with Graham Fire Department
1: While I do not currently have a child in the district, I feel like the time to get involved is now to ensure that the district is moving in the right direction to provide the best education for my child and all the children in the district.
2: I’m encouraged by the advancements that the district has made since I was a student at Nodaway-Holt. However, I feel that the issue of the four-day school week has split our district in a very negative way.
3: I feel that repairing the division over the four-day school week must be a top priority. In my opinion, we need to rebuild trust between the community and the school board. I feel the best way to do that will be to open up better lines of communication so that everyone on both sides feels that they are being heard and respected.
4: I’m always available to hear the concerns of the constituents. The best way to reach me is by phone.
5: While I acknowledge there are pros and cons to the four-day school week, I’m skeptical that it will be the solution to attracting and retaining teachers. I have concerns about the welfare of the students that depend not only on school meals, but who also view school as a safe place. I also know first-hand that there is a lack of childcare in the area, making the four-day school week especially challenging for working parents.
MEAGAN MORROW
Spouse’s name: Chris Morrow
Children: Chase Goff and Cooper Morrow
Current job: City Clerk, Skidmore
Other relevant boards, positions, or qualifications: I am experienced with the Missouri Sunshine Law and conducting public meetings for a governmental body. I am familiar with public speaking and community projects. I have 12 years school food service experience and was the Assistant Food Service Director for the Maryville school district. I am the current president for Skidmore Community Betterment, and actively involved with the Punkin Show, Graham Street Fair, and the Nodaway Valley Thunder Boosters.
1: I would like to use my leadership and problem-solving skills to move the district forward and help resolve problems in ways that will benefit student growth. I am very passionate on what I do as a career and working with the public in my community. I hope to use that same passion while serving on the board.
2: This is a strong, progressive district. We have shown that by the great job we did with our consolidation. Our future will use the same, best for students, approach.
3: Teacher retention must improve if we are to attract the best quality teachers and have the best outcome for Nodaway-Holt students graduating to positively impact their communities.
4: By truly listening to others. The best ideas come from involving all stakeholders. I hope people in my community know to contact me any time on any platform. I will speak to anyone who wishes by phone, text, social media or in person and I encourage all questions and feedback.
5: If it is the best solution to obtain better quality teachers, then I trust our district to make the best decisions on those matters. I know by hosting council meetings that not everyone agrees on every topic. I have seen the struggles boards face in making tough decisions. As a parent of older children, their school schedule does not affect us like it would someone with younger kids. A four-day school week will need time to be established and researched to fully know its success in our district.
6: I am a strong advocate for school lunches and hope to improve our lunch program. I am also familiar with IEP’s and special education.
HAILY RANDALL
Spouse’s name: Josh Randall
Children: Skyler, 13; Ethan, 11; Brooklyn, 5
Current job: Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, Certified Surgical Tech
Other relevant boards,
positions or qualifications: Active member of Skidmore Christian Church, current Member of Nodaway-Holt School Board, Nodaway-Holt Baseball Board Member, Northwest Hounds Youth Football League Secretary, and Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville Surgery Unit Council Team Member.
1: I really enjoy and have a lot to offer when it comes to helping youth organizations and our community. Being alumni and raising our children in the district I have roots here and want to continue to help serve our district.
2: Our Admin, faculty and staff are always thinking ahead and quick to adapt.
When we all were hit with the reality of COVID our district was amazing! Our kids only missed one day of learning before they had them up and going with virtual learning. And it’s still true today they move quickly if a child has to be in quarantine. They have the ability and drive to want to continue to help all students by teaching in person and by Zoom.
3: If re-elected, I want to continue helping the success of our full coop with West Nodaway as two wonderful communities and districts work together for the success of our athletes and student achievements.
4: Are welcome to reach out by personal email, text or call.
5: I think four-day week will give a great opportunity for a much more consistent school schedule/calendar. Our teachers will be able to use the longer block times to help in their classrooms/small groups/specials and be able to get them farther than they are now with the sorter times they currently have.
6: As four-year colleges are wonderful and have amazing programs and outcomes. I knew it wasn’t for me. I’m proof, and advocate for students to really dive into what they are interested in and explore all options of trade school vs college and what would fit best for them and their future career. I feel like that starts in high school in making sure they have the tools/opportunities they need.