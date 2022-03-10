BURLINGTON JCT., Mo. — Business owner Jasper Logan, a Republican, announced he has filed to run for state representative in District 1.
The district now includes Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties, and has been represented by Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, since 2015. Because of redistricting, Andrews’ Worth County is no longer in District 1, though Andrews is ineligible to run for another term in the House due to term limits.
Logan, of Burlington Junction, announced his intention to run last June.
“I’m excited to meet more voters across all four counties in the coming months, and get to know what matters to you,” he said in a press release. “Many of the folks I’ve met across Northwest Missouri share my Conservative values. We’re ready to end the mandates for good and get back to normal. We want a Representative who will fix our education system and get rid of the Critical Race Theory indoctrination in the classroom, we want secure elections, and we need someone who will stand up for the Second Amendment and the lives of the unborn. That’s me. I’m ready to get to work and Keep Missouri Great.”
Logan owns and operates two e-commerce businesses and has been involved in Republican Party politics for several years. In addition to serving as president of the College Republicans chapter at Northwest Missouri State University, Logan has worked on multiple campaigns and previously served as director of Northwest Missouri Conservatives, which supported the passage of Amendment 3 in 2020.
Amendment 3, which is now part of the state’s constitution, repealed a previous amendment approved by voters related to redistricting. The new amendment requires that existing communities be kept together whenever possible and created a commission of 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats to draw new state legislative maps.
Logan said that if Amendment 3 had not passed, rural communities may have been split up and stretched into districts with Democratic-leaning urban areas.
“In 2020, I led the fight to protect our rural representation from out-of-state liberal interest groups,” Logan said. “As your State Representative, you can count on me to continue standing up for our Northwest Missouri communities every day.”
The primary election will be held Aug. 2.