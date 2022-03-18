MARYVILLE, Mo. — Although not a lifelong community member, Isaiah Korthanke has been living in the Maryville area for nearly a decade and wants to do what he can to help lead the direction of the Maryville R-II Board of Education with a for-the-people, by-the-people mentality.
“The best way for parents to have a voice is to have school boards making decisions,” the Hiawatha, Kan. native said. “Because if they’re not, then how can (there be) any repercussions. ...When you let the administration side kind of take over then you lose the ability for voters to have a voice.”
It may sound initially that Korthanke has an issue with the present school board members or the administration, but that is not exactly the truth, he said. Especially with four young children — Charlie, Oliver, Harper and Quincy — Korthanke just wants the patrons of the district to be heard.
“My main concern with the school board is them leaving a lot of the big decisions to the administration instead of taking them on themselves,” he said.
Accountability to the voters and each other is what Korthanke, who along with his wife Caitlin own several rental properties in the area, sees as one of the roles of an elected member of the school board. Korthanke is a proponent of being an engaged school board member who takes ownership of the decisions made while looking deeply at the issues and not be dismissive of ideas. He also wants to see members support one another not necessarily by their votes, but supporting a deeper exploration of ideas and to push back when necessary instead of hearing that an idea won’t work.
“The administration does work for the school board,” he said. “So if the school board says this is something we would like to try I think it needs a little better push of saying no we really want to try this don’t just shoot it down. I’m OK with you saying I don’t think that’s possible because of this, that or the other, but let’s dig a little deeper than just in this meeting.”
Korthanke believes he brings some passion to the position.
“We’re all adults and we shouldn’t be as offended for someone sticking up for what they believe is right,” he said.
He also wants to be a voice of reason and cooperation.
“To have someone say that’s a good idea too and really dive into (the subject),” he said. “In local politics we all don’t want to upset each other and most of those people are friends and don’t want to be seen as someone who is just real stubborn and say ‘no this is what we’re going to do,’ but you also need someone to help encourage them to push… and not throw it off to the wayside.”
In regard to communicating with patrons, Korthanke wants to be accessible and take patrons’ issues and ideas to the school board.
“Any way you can reach me just reach out,” he said. “I really like to solve problems. I like to hear what people see are issues, what people like, but I also like to hear about what people think could be fixed and how it could be fixed.... I think the collective intelligence of our community is way greater than the collective of five or six people. No matter who that is, good ideas can come from anywhere.”
In order to attract and retain top-notch teachers and staff, Korthanke would like to look at on-campus day care children ages 0-3, a deeper look into the payscale for exceptional teachers who choose not to get additional education and maybe a change to the paraprofessional scale.
In regards to a topic of interest throughout county schools is that of the four-day school week. Korthanke thinks it’s an issue to watch.
“I am open to debate,” he said. “I can’t say that I have a definitive answer. I can definitely see the pros and definitely see the cons. The main part of school is education. If it hurts the education part then it’s something you should hit the brakes on.”