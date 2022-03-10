COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. — Former state representative Delus Johnson has announced his candidacy to be the next state senator from Missouri’s 12th District.
Johnson, a Republican, represented District 9 which included Andrew County and parts of Buchanan County, from 2011-2019. He was ineligible to run again in the House due to term limits.
Current District 12 State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to the seat.
The exact boundaries of District 12 have yet to be drawn. Most recently, the district included Andrew, Atchison, part of Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth counties.
The districts must be finalized before candidate filing ends on March 29, however.
“I am running because we need a proven leader in Jefferson City with a strong, conservative voting record,” Johnson said in a press release.
While serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Johnson received the American Conservative Union Conservative Award every year.
Johnson is a 20-year veteran captain firefighter for the St. Joseph Fire Department and was decorated with the Fire Chief’s Life Saving Award. Johnson has lived in the northwest Missouri area his entire life and his family has farmed the same ground in northwest Missouri continuously for over 100 years, he said.
In addition, he is a small business owner who assisted over 12,000 entrepreneurs in opening new businesses in Missouri, with many of those businesses in northwest Missouri, he said.
While in the state House, Johnson chaired the House Agriculture Committee and was elected majority whip by his Republican peers.
He said supporting and protecting Missouri agriculture will be one of the key tenets of Johnson’s campaign.
“The Legislature passed the laws I wrote to eliminate a burdensome agriculture sales tax and expand broadband into rural areas,” Johnson said. “During my time in the Missouri House of Representatives, I’ve fought for all Missouri families by promoting policies that create jobs, cut taxes, and encourage strong agricultural growth. I want to continue this work and I am proud to announce my candidacy for Missouri’s 12th State Senate district.”