MARYVILLE, Mo. — Amid the first seemingly truly contested race for state representative in this area in decades, Republican Jeff Farnan and Democrat Jessica Piper squared off at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Forum on Oct. 20.
Farnan and Piper were the only two candidates from the same race at the forum, which was held for the first time at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center. The only other local contested race is for State Senate, between Republican Rusty Black and Democrat Michael Baumli. Baumli attended last week’s forum while Black did not.
But the focus of the night was on Farnan and Piper, who are competing to replace Rep. Allen Andrews in the state House representing District 1.
Piper faces an uphill battle, trying to become the first Democrat to represent the region since 1992, or even the first to snag more than a third of the vote since 2006.
If fundraising is any indication, though, Piper has already made history for any candidate in northwest Missouri, much less a Democrat.
According to the latest filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission on Oct. 17, Piper’s campaign has raised more than $227,000 almost entirely on the strength of a nationwide, online fundraising apparatus that brings in donations in increments of under $100, and most under $50.
The total is by far more than any candidate for state representative here has ever raised since at least 2000, as far back as online records go. No other candidate had even raised $90,000 in one election cycle, according to online records from the MEC.
Farnan’s fundraising, meanwhile, has dried up to a fraction of what it was during the primary race when he fended off four opponents to emerge as the Republican nominee.
According to his MEC filings, he has raised nearly $69,000 including the money raised during the primary. Since the primary period concluded, his campaign reported only a little more than $3,700 in donations.
The gap in fundraising has allowed Piper’s campaign to expand its reach and get its message out in ways no Democrat has been able to since the 1990s.
And during last week’s candidate forum, Piper showed she has honed that message to appeal to the kinds of moderates who admired Rep. Andrews for breaking with his party on issues like education, pledging to do the same to work with Republicans in the House on common-ground issues.
Piper used the forum to hammer home her top three priorities: education, child care and roads. Farnan leaned into his agricultural roots.
Each candidate fielded the same set of three questions, each asked by a representative from one of three participating media outlets: The Forum, the Nodaway News Leader and KXCV-KRNW radio.
Biggest issue
Farnan said fuel prices and availability is the biggest issue facing northwest Missourians today.
“I feel like the biggest problem we have right now, especially with me being a farmer, is input cost,” he said. “Everything that we do on the farm is related to fuel prices.”
Farnan said he is “open to anything” that could help drive down those prices and help farmers in particular, specifically listing trying to reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline that was canceled at the federal level and trying to expand ethanol programs.
Piper cited education as the biggest issue facing northwest Missouri families, and linked it to a lack of readily available child care.
Piper said her top priority would be securing funding for teachers and for rural schools, and said that measures like four-day school weeks will disproportionately hurt rural students in areas like ours as they look for ways to cope with a teacher shortage.
A four-day week, she said, also means working parents must lean more on child care options that simply don’t exist in the area, calling it a “child care desert.”
“And I absolutely know that because with my own daughter, until I found a home care provider, I was driving her to Stanberry because I couldn’t find anyone here,” she said. “There was no one available. So we have a massive problem with finding accessible and affordable child care. Part of that was when Mosaic ended up merging with another hospital and 180 families in our community lost their child care. So these are massive issues, education and child care.”
Jobs
Asked about how much the state should help businesses in northwest Missouri grow, Piper said that the last 30 years of Republican representation hasn’t yielded the results that business owners have hoped for here. Attracting business and industry, she said, will take an involved, concerted effort to sell northwest Missouri as a place where both companies and workers want to go.
Indirectly, Piper also appeared to take aim at some critics who had questioned why she spent so much of her time during the primary campaign raising money and her profile across the state.
All of the above, she said, would be essential to bringing more opportunity to the area.
“There are people all over the state, there are people in St. Louis that know where you live because of how loud I am,” Piper said. “And I’ve always lived my life that way. So when I go to Jeff City — every single one of you, I’m working for you. I’m your representative. I don’t take corporate money. I take money from people who send me $20 because they know that I’m passionate, they know that I care. And that’s exactly what I would bring to Jeff City.
“So I’m all about jobs. I’m all about making sure that everyone here can stay here and people want to move here, when they look at Missouri they say, ‘the northwest, man, that is the place to be.’ And that’s the representative I wanna be.”
Farnan said he would like to see continued and expanded support of youth programs that encourage participation in and attract young adults to industries in the region.
“Some of the simple things the state can do, or that we can do as people in the district, is simple stuff like supporting your FFAs, supporting these kids to keep those workers here,” he said.
Specifically, Farnan also mentioned the value of programs like supervised agricultural experiences in school that exposes students to farming in an educational setting.
Abortion
Both candidates were ready to talk about abortion after Missouri became the first state in the nation to outlaw the procedure except in cases of medical emergencies and when necessary to save the life of the mother, though that standard has led to confusion among health care providers about when those conditions are met.
Farnan said he had no issue with the law as it stands.
“I believe every life is sacred,” he said. “I will do everything I can to support the unborn. A lot of people will say, ‘well, what about rape or incest?’ I still believe that is a baby. I really feel for these mothers that are going through this situation. I could never imagine what they’re going through. But there are a lot of resources out there for them that they could utilize, like The Source in Maryville. They have counseling there, they have adoption options that they can go through.”
Piper said Missouri’s law infringes on the rights of women.
“I’m glad that Jeff said that he can’t imagine what it’s like to go through, because he can’t,” she said. “Because he’s a man. Because he would be legislating something that he doesn’t understand. I have delivered three children. I have miscarried twice. I understand what it looks like, I understand what it’s like. And I have to say those weren’t babies. And my life is worth more than a miscarriage.
“My child still has to sit in the back seat of the car because she’s too small. But the state of Missouri would mandate a pregnancy on her. These laws impact women. … Why? Because people don’t understand basic biology. Why? Because people try to get in the middle of doctors’ offices. You’ve got people in this community who absolutely were against a mask mandate, but they will absolutely force a child to have another child. To me, that is insanity. I never believed in a mandated vaccine and I still don’t believe in mandating pregnancy. And I think women have the right to their own bodies.”