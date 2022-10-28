10-27 Candidate forum 1a.jpg
Buy Now

State representative candidates Jeff Farnan, left, and Jessica Piper, right, were the main focus of the crowd at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Forum on Oct. 20 at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Amid the first seemingly truly contested race for state representative in this area in decades, Republican Jeff Farnan and Democrat Jessica Piper squared off at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Forum on Oct. 20.

Farnan and Piper were the only two candidates from the same race at the forum, which was held for the first time at the Rose Hill Acres Event Center. The only other local contested race is for State Senate, between Republican Rusty Black and Democrat Michael Baumli. Baumli attended last week’s forum while Black did not.

10-27 Candidate forum 2.jpg
Buy Now

Jeff Farnan, a Republican from Stanberry running for state representative, speaks during the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum last week.
10-27 Candidate forum 3.jpg
Buy Now

Democrat Jessica Piper, a former teacher from Hopkins, makes her case to voters last week during the candidate forum in Maryville.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags