JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State representative J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, has filed for election as state senator for District 12, which currently covers the majority of northwest Missouri.
Current District 12 State Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to the seat.
Eggleston announced last June that he would run for the seat, and since then has been visiting with area community leaders, he said in a press release last week.
“It has been an honor to represent the people of northwest Missouri as a House member, and it would be an equal honor to fight for our conservative, mid-western values in the State Senate,” Eggleston said in a statement.
The exact boundaries of District 12 have yet to be drawn. Most recently, the district included Andrew, Atchison, part of Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth counties.
The districts must be finalized before candidate filing ends on March 29.
“The people of northwest Missouri want innocent life protected, their 2nd Amendment and other constitutional rights protected, and their pocketbooks protected from unfair taxes,” Eggleston said of his priorities. “And we need good internet, better roads, and our individual freedoms preserved.”
Eggleston currently represents District 2 in the state House which at the moment includes DeKalb, Daviess, Gentry and Harrison counties. Next year, Distrit 2 will include Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison and Worth counties.
The primary election will be held Aug. 2 with the general election on Nov. 8.