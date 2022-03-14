SKIDMORE, Mo. — Business owner Holly Kay Cronk announced she has filed to run for state representative in District 1.
The district now includes Atchison, Gentry, Holt and Nodaway counties, and has been represented by Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, since 2015. Because of redistricting, Andrews’ Worth County is no longer in District 1, though Andrews is ineligible to run for another term in the House due to term limits.
Seeking victory in the Republican primary in August, Cronk first announced her candidacy last December.
Cronk is the owner of Ferluknat Farm in Maryville. She is the administrator of Make it Maryville, which promotes local businesses and tourism, and is the Nodaway County Ambassador to the Missouri Life Magazine. And for the last 12 years, Cronk was the director of the Northwest Missouri Docudrama, which promoted public safety and served as a valuable training tool for first responders.
“I love serving our community,” Cronk said in a press release. “I’ve collaborated closely with local leaders on several projects. Currently, that includes being a leader for the development of the quad state regional complex, which will help establish our region as a destination for larger events like expo shows, concerts, cattle, and equestrian events, and more! Promoting Northwest Missouri is my passion, and now I want to take that passion with me to the capitol.”
Cronk said that as state representative, she would fight for conservative values, and said she is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family farms and pro-business. She said she intends to cut government red tape for struggling local businesses and to increase confidence in elections through greater security measures. Additionally, she said she hopes to use her background to improve infrastructure and education standards.
“We don’t need more career politicians,” she said in a statement. “We need active members of our community — real working people — to stand up and say, ‘no more playing games with our livelihoods!’ My experiences in education, business ownership, and community projects have laid a solid foundation for me to be an effective voice for our region. I will hold my fellow Republicans accountable for their promises and will stand up for our Northwest Missouri values each and every day.”
Cronk and her husband, Scott, have been married for 36 years and have three grown children and two grandsons. All three children graduated from Maryville High School.
As a military mom, Cronk said she became an advocate for veterans like her son and active duty military members like her daughter.