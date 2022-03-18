MARYVILLE, Mo. — Oftentimes when people run for elected office there is a major reason behind that decision. For Mitch Coffelt, his decision to enter the race for one of the two open seats on the Maryville R-II Board of Education is simple: He wants to serve the district, specifically the students.
“I feel like the last few years it’s been a pretty thankless job,” he said. “I have the ability to serve and I want to help in any way I can. I want to make sure that somebody is going to be there for the benefit and interest of the kids, the faculty and the community, not necessarily for any agenda that someone may have or not have. I just want to serve.”
Coffelt — who has two children in the Maryville school district, Mallory, 14, and Mak, 10 — grew up in Nodaway County and is a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School. Moving to Maryville in 2004, he is no stranger to serving on boards as he is a member of the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board since September 2021. Coffelt is currently employed by U.S. Bank as a residential home mortgage loan officer.
“First, I’m a dad and that’s where I find my purpose, making sure I point (my children) in the right direction to become contributing adults in society,” he said.
Communication with patrons of the district is something that Coffelt welcomes.
“I’m available,” he said. “I’m here to listen and take those messages and pass those on to see what we can do to move forward and do what is best for the kids.”
Recruiting and retaining quality teachers is a priority for Coffelt and he has a few ideas on how to accomplish that mission.
“I think the biggest draw would be a higher base salary and promoting and supporting higher salaries to state representatives,” he said. “With higher starting salaries, more qualified candidates may enter the field in college. Also encourage more positive social media and promotions to create a change in the candidates’ perception of the career field.”
Coffelt also believes there is a way to get current faculty involved in the process.
“Potential sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses might attract and retain teachers as well as referral bonuses for staff that recruits new teachers that sign and fulfill their contract for a specified amount of time,” he said. “I feel like good teachers know other good teachers and want to work with good teachers. Being more active with networking with current employees and also recruiting job fairs could attract more qualified candidates.”
An issue impacting several schools in the area recently is the topic of four-day school weeks. Coffelt said he doesn’t yet have an opinion one way or another until more research is conducted, but he is not against the possibility if the need arises. He also wants to hear from districts like West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt once they have accumulated data of their own from making the switch to four days.
“We would need to gather data and information to see if it does benefit the kids,” he said. “If the teachers you can recruit or retain and the behavior doesn’t detour from five days of structure and the grades and test scores are improving.”
Coffelt believes that consistent analysis on board decisions is vital to being successful.
“Hindsight is always 20-20 and you have to draw on those experiences and also try to gather as much information as you have right now and move forward,” he said. “Also, having the flexibility maybe 6 months down the road that it isn’t the best situation now and may change it and tweak it.”
The most important aspect that Coffelt wants voters to know about his campaign is singular.
“It’s all about the kids and doing what’s best for the kids,” he said.