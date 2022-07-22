Opening Statements
Lisa Nickerson
I’m going to start out by apologizing — I’m not good at speaking to groups, so if my voice is shaking, I’m very sorry. Bear with me. My name is Lisa Nickerson and I’m running for reelection of Recorder of Deeds. I am from Ravenwood, so I went to school at Northeast Nodaway. My parents are Tim and Patty Godsey. To tell you a little about myself, I have two kids, Claire and Ava, and then I am engaged to Dennis James and he has three kids, Delilah, Genevieve and Silas. … All of them are very active in all sports — basketball, gymnastics, dance, baseball. I’m forgetting one. Dance again — volleyball, volleyball’s the other one. I also have a degree in business management. I got this degree while I was also working full time. I was at Northwest Cell for almost six years, after that I went to Northwest and I was there for 10 years. At Northwest, I was two years in the ag department as an office manager, and then I moved into the registrar’s office where I helped with scheduling classes, record retention — so we deal with, like, transcripts. So record retention I had experience with. So that’s when I decided to go for Recorder of Deeds, and I’ve been doing that now for the last 3½ years, so the last term I’ve been the Recorder of Deeds. … I was also the Polk Township clerk for six years as well. So I have all of that experience.
Renae Sturm
Hello everyone, my name is Renae Sturm. I am a Republican candidate for Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds. I was born and raised in Nodaway County, my parents, Pat and Carolyn Sturm, were born and raised in Nodaway County and graduated from Jefferson High School. My treasurer, Traci Westfall, she’s the daughter of Bob and Carolyn Westfall. We’re cousins and we’ve also been great friends for the past 30 years.
I graduated from Maryville High School in 1991, and then I went on to Northwest Missouri State University and I graduated from there in ’96 with a Bachelor of Science degree in parks and rec management. I actually, I graduated in May, but I started at Parks and Rec that April, and I ended up working there for 5½ years. I was recreation coordinator for all the leagues — softball, volleyball, basketball, all that — I scheduled all that. I also hired all the officials and scheduled them for those. As I said, I worked there about 5½ years and then an opportunity came up to work for and manage an office for an electrical supply company, Kriz-Davis, and so I took that and in talking to them, you know, they were looking to grow and maybe bring some more people in as well. Little did I know that 20 years later I was still gonna be the only one in that office. So I have been with them now for 20 years, but five years ago we got bought out by Border States, and so now I’m actually working … in St. Joe, but I’m still working with them.
I believe that my experience with these two jobs, definitely running the offices and working with the public, obviously, would be great for me, great experience for me to go into this job. (time is called)
Q: When it comes to dealing with the public, there are going to be instances where you’re dealing with someone who is difficult or upset. What are some tactics that you’d use when dealing with people like that?
Renae Sturm
Well, I’ve deal with that a lot, especially when I was at Parks and Rec. No. 1 is probably just to, I mean, you just gotta stay even-tempered, No. 1. And I think we’ve always been told ‘the customer is always right,’ even if they’re not. So you just, you know, you go about it the best you can. And I’ve had a lot of people get angry with me over the years, whether it be because of a rule or a rescheduling issue or whatever it was, but I think you just have to stay in that moment and be calm and try to work it out as best you can.
Lisa Nickerson
I think a lot of it is empathy. You know, if you show somebody — and you do, I mean I do care when I help somebody, and if somebody’s upset, I wanna understand why they’re upset. I know I feel bad for them, I want to try to help. What can we do to make this better? Sometimes you can’t make it better. Sometimes you just have to do your best to calm them down and show them, maybe, what will help them get to what they need.
Q: What do you see as the most challenging thing about the office of the Recorder?
Lisa Nickerson
Challenges of the office — in the past it’s been, we’ve come across challenges, and it’s been like with COVID, that was one of the biggest challenges we’ve had. And as a lot of places in town did shut down, our office closed as well. But my day-to-day stuff has to keep going. So we had to come up with ways to (continue service to) the public and not inconvenience them any more than they have to be. People still wanted to get married, they still wanted to buy houses, stuff still had to be done. So we just had to come up with the best way and what we did is I went to the customer. ‘Meet us out front’ and I’d get it to the closest door they could get to. You know, I will come to you. I stood in the rain and issued marriage licenses to people because they had to stay in their car and I just did the running back and forth for them. Just anything I could do to make it less inconvenient for them.
Another one was we’re running out of room. We’re fortunate enough to have a very large office in our county building. I have a very large vault. But, we’re eventually gonna get to where we’re out of space. So I’ve come up with a way to make that space less of an issue by changing the way we print our books. … Normally, a record book would hold 145 records. With the way I changed it, to where it prints onto the page, the books now hold 560 records. Which now — we’re gonna have more time before we run out of space and we have to go to plan B, which is already in place as well.
Renae Sturm
So, as with any job, you’re gonna come across these issues. I’m very quick on my feet most of the time, so I can figure that out. I’m also very analytical, think things through, figure it out, you know, figure out some good ways to take care of the issues that will arise.
Q: Why are you the right person for the job?
Renae Sturm
Well, again, I feel like my experience over the years with working with the public and all the office work that I’ve done, working with people, having a lot of people under me when I was at Parks and Rec. I’m pretty easy to get along with, I’m also very energetic and motivated and would love to see what I could do for Nodaway County.
Lisa Nickerson
Experience. You know, I’ve been doing this job now for 3 1/2 years. There are a lot of statutes that go into recording. I know a lot of people think of it as ‘it’s an easy job.’ Yeah, it’s a desk job, but there’s also a lot of knowledge that goes into it, and I have the experience of knowing all the statutes. So with my continuation in the office, there would be no downtime in the operations of the Recorder’s office. I’m also very helpful — customer service is my No. 1 thing I pride myself on. My girls are always like, ‘why are you saying hi to everybody?’ I’m like a Walmart greeter, that’s what I do, I say hi to everybody. I’m all about customer service and helping people. So, help everybody, be friendly, empathy, like I said earlier, I’m just here to help. And to continue to do the good job that I’m doing now.
Closing statements
Lisa Nickerson
So, like I said, my biggest thing is I have the experience to continue in this office without disruption. Nobody here is irreplaceable in their job. I get that. But I’m here and I’m doing the job now and I’m doing a good job at it, and I want to continue to do so. Since I’ve been in office, I stay under budget every year, like I said earlier I’ve reduced the cost of printing books. Just to give you an idea, one book, one record book, is $120 for each one. A ream of paper for that book is $150. So I’ve cut that cost from being 145 pages in one book to 560 records in one — right there is a huge savings that I have implemented in our office. I’ve also changed the cost of the online. Anybody that signs up for a record — to search a vital record in our office — you get 30 free weeks. Everybody’s automatic with that. What I implemented was, we had bigger companies that wanted more records. So I made it so it’s easier for them to get to them, but they’re gonna pay for the extra charges. Then we’re not, on our end, disrupting our day-to-day by stopping and making copies for them. They can just go online and pay, and that has reduced cost on our … quarterly maintenance for our software. … So that’s also saved money in our office. Also as of June 1, I was … chosen to be co-chair of the northwest district. That, to me, is a big honor that the other 19 counties put trust in me to help run our district. So that started June 1. So I want to keep continuing to grow and (work) with the recorder’s association. I’m on the executive board, and I’d like to keep growing in that position.
Renae Sturm
…obviously we all start somewhere. Every job that we’ve ever had, we may not have had the experience then. I am very passionate about this and I would love to serve Nodaway County as Recorder of Deeds. You know, over the years I have also served on a lot of other boards and committees, and just learning from those and growing from those, I feel like I can bring a lot to this office. And I’ve said before, I very much want to serve Nodaway County and its citizens. It would be an honor to be elected and maintain the public records and the documents of this office and the county. I’m very blessed to have this opportunity to run and would appreciate your vote on August 2nd.