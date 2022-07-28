Questionnaire artwork

Editor's Note

The Forum sent a questionnaire to or conducted a one-on-one interview with Democratic and Republican candidates running in a contested general election race for a county-level office or higher to help voters make informed decisions on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Interviews were conducted with each candidate running for state representative and state senate. Questionnaires were sent to candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative who averaged 5 percent or higher in recent polls. Responses are shown below in their entirety in the order they were received. Candidates were given a word limit for each question.

U.S. Senate

NOTE: The campaign for Republican Billy Long did not respond.

7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Sen Kunce.jpg

Lucas Kunce

U.S. Senate

candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Sen Valentine.JPG

Trudy Busch Valentine

U.S. Senate

candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Sen Toder.jpg

Spencer Toder

U.S. Senate

candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Sen Greitens.jpg

Eric Greitens

U.S. Senate

candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Sen Schmitt.jpg

Eric Schmitt

U.S. Senate

candidate
My Approved Portraits

Vicky Hartzler

U.S. Senate

candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Rep Martin.jpg

Henry Martin

U.S. Representative

 candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Rep West.jpg

Charles West

U.S. Representative

 candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Rep Graves.jpg

Sam Graves

U.S. Representative

incumbent
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Rec Sturm.JPG

Renae Sturm

Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds

candidate
7-28-22 Election Questionnaire Rec Nickerson.JPG

Lisa Nickerson

Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds

incumbent
