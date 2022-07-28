U.S. Senate
NOTE: The campaign for Republican Billy Long did not respond.
Democrats
Q: If elected, what would be your highest priority that would have the largest impact on the day-to-day lives of northwest Missourians?
Lucas Kunce
The cost of living is skyrocketing because we don’t make stuff in America anymore. We’re reliant on countries like China for goods. And we’re reliant on a cartel of multinational corporations and dictatorships like Saudi Arabia for energy.
Big Ag has systematically worked to crush independent farmers. We need to invest in American production. Doing so can bring down costs, create good-paying union jobs, secure our food supply chain, and make America energy independent by building out the next generation of energy right here in Missouri.
This investment will establish a more reliant supply chain that can withstand the volatile nature of our overly globalized economy. In the Senate, I’ll invest in production here at home.
Trudy Busch Valentine
In the Senate I’ll be focused on lowering the cost of basic necessities for all Missourians. That includes lowering the cost of gas, groceries, housing, education, and healthcare.
We need to fix supply chain issues, tackle inflation, stand up to price gouging, and invest more in an economy that works for everyone.
Additionally I’ll be focused on bolstering rural Missourian communities–expanding broadband, investing in rural schools and hospitals, bringing new industries and jobs to rural Missouri, and ending the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities.
Spencer Toder
My highest priority is to eliminate the filibuster which is ultimately anti-democratic and enables the minority to block legislation that the majority of Americans support. Then, we must restore voting rights to ensure access to the polls for all Americans.
Politicians are disenfranchising Americans using voter suppression, gerrymandering, and corporate donations to maintain power. That is unacceptable in our democratic country. We need structural reform to ensure money stays out of politics and every American has equal, fair access to voting and representation.
These priorities shore up our democracy and with this foundation secured, we can then address the challenges that face our nation: codifying reproductive rights on the federal level, addressing climate change, building a strong economy, securing energy independence, Medicare for All, codifying the right to privacy, addressing gun safety.
We have a lot of work to do, and I look forward to working for you as your Senator.
Q: Many Missouri Democrats will vote in the primary for the candidate they think has the best chance of winning the general election. Why will you garner more support across the state than your primary opponents?
Lucas Kunce
I’m the candidate who grew up like most Missourians — living paycheck to paycheck. When my family went bankrupt from medical bills, it was the people of my neighborhood who had no more money than we did that helped us get by. I’ve spent my entire life trying to pay them back. That’s why I joined the Marines and served 13 years, with multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. For me, service to my country and community has and will always come first. I’ll fight back against the massive corporations and political elites that have stripped our communities for parts.
Trudy Busch Valentine
I am the best candidate to win in the general election because my strong values, commitment to service, and common-sense solutions will resonate with voters across the state. Most Missourians are fed up with the hatred and vitriol that define our politics. Most Missourians have seen their lives get worse while politicians continue to argue and play to the camera. As a nurse, I offer a fresh perspective. I am committed to working across the aisle, putting divisions and ego aside, and putting people first.
Spencer Toder
My campaign has been built on listening to the people of Missouri, putting people over politics, and building trust by doing the work to make lives better for everyone in Missouri, regardless of party. This state is not as deep red as the media narrative would have us believe. Over 300,000 young people will be voting for the first time this year, and I am overwhelmed by the energy and commitment these young voters have brought to my campaign.
By putting people over party, really listening to voters, and showing every day that we are doing the work to make lives better, we will win over far right rhetoric and shallow campaign slogans.
Q: When can we expect to see you in Nodaway County?
Lucas Kunce
I’m proud to be showing up everywhere and look forward to being in Nodaway County soon. Check out http://lucaskunce.com/events. We’re constantly updating.
Trudy Busch Valentine
I have been grateful to travel all across the state and hear from Missourians on their unique challenges and needs. I am eager to continue crisscrossing the state and engaging more voters and am certainly looking forward to visiting Nodaway County very soon.
Spencer Toder
I had a great time talking with voters and walking in the parade in Maryville (on July 16). I look forward to spending more time in Nodaway County as I campaign in the General Election.
Republicans
Q: If elected, what would be your highest priority that would have the largest impact on the day-to-day lives of northwest Missourians?
Eric Greitens
I was the first candidate in the country who pledged to vote for new Republican leadership in the U.S. Senate. We have seen far too often establishment RINOs say one thing, but do another.
A new class of conservative U.S. Senators in 2022 will be the start of taking our country back and restoring the America First policies that have been so successful.
Eric Schmitt
Joe Biden has been a total disaster. We need fighters in the U.S. Senate who prioritize reversing his radical policies to get our country back.
Biden’s economic policies have crippled our economy — giving us record-high gas prices and runaway inflation. As Attorney General, I’ve fought Biden’s disastrous energy policies. In the U.S. Senate, I’ll fight to restore America’s energy dominance, and continue taking a blowtorch to Biden’s agenda.
Vicky Hartzler
We must get our economy growing again. People are hurting because of President Biden’s record inflation. To reverse the pain, we must stop Democrats’ reckless spending, address supply chain issues, get people back to work, and prioritize energy independence. I supported President Trump’s pro-American energy policies which made us a net energy exporter. We can do this again by allowing more drilling permits, constructing vital pipelines, and embracing the energy America has been blessed with so prices go down at the pump and families can balance their budgets again.
As a small business owner, I know how to create jobs and was proud to vote for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which spurred economic growth. We need to keep taxes low, cut regulations, and encourage more production of critical supplies in America.
Together, these policies will grow our economy and ensure Americans prosper once again.
Q: Missourians have a lot of options to choose from on the Republican ballot. What best distinguishes you from your primary opponents?
Eric Greitens
I am the only America First candidate in this race and I have stood up to the RINO establishment to fight for you. As your former Governor and a Navy SEAL, I will bring new, Constitutional, and bold leadership to Washington, DC.
Eric Schmitt
Missouri needs a proven America First conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate – not politicians who quit on our state, or those who are all talk, and no action.
As attorney general, I’ve fought and won for Missouri. I’ve beat back Biden’s radical open-border policies, stopped attempts to stifle free speech, sued to end Fauci’s COVID mandates, fought for election integrity, stood up to China, and much more.
As Missouri’s law-and-order attorney general, I’m the only one in this race endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.
Vicky Hartzler
I am a small business owner, public school teacher, farmer, wife, and mother. In Congress, I have led the charge to defend our conservative values. I have been a champion for a strong national defense as a member of the Armed Services Committee and advocated for our farmers and ranchers as a senior member of the Agriculture Committee. As the Chair of the House Values Action Team, I have led the charge to protect life and stand strong for our foundational values in America.
Our country is in crisis. Unfortunately, the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration have hurt families and weakened us on the world stage. In the U.S. Senate, I will fight to reverse the damage done by President Biden and restore the Trump-era policies that brought prosperity and strength to our nation.
Q: When can we expect to see you in Nodaway County?
NOTE: Vicky Hartzler’s campaign did not respond to this question, but she was in Maryville for a campaign event on Monday.
Eric Greitens
I look forward to getting back to Nodaway County! As Governor, I fought everyday for the people of northwestern Missouri and I look forward to serving northwestern Missouri as your United States Senator.
Eric Schmitt
Our campaign has a lot of support and a great organization in Nodaway County and I’m looking forward to my next visit there.
U.S. Representative, 6th District
NOTE: Contact information for Republican Christopher Ryan and Democrat Michael Howard was not available. The campaigns for Republicans Brandon Kleinmeyer, Dakota Shultz and John Dady did not respond. Candidates in both parties were sent the following prompt:
Q: Why are you the right choice for Nodaway County voters?
Democrats
Henry Martin
I am the right choice for Nodaway County voters because I am the candidate best capable of providing service and education to the people I will serve. I am the candidate who understands the value of the diversity of the district and the need to represent all interests. It is my intent for my office to have regular contact with state and local officials to best understand the needs of the community so that I can get our district the funds necessary to adequately serve ALL residents.
Citizens of Nodaway County can count on me to continue what has been a life of public service by putting the needs of our neediest first. I will not ignore when a President’s actions effect the lives and communities of those I serve, I will be a voice for compromise in an age where there has been little to none, most of all, I will do my level best to make sure that no person feels unrepresented.
I believe in the rule of law, I believe in protecting the rights of everyone, not just those with whom I agree. It is my responsibility to earn your vote and when elected, my responsibility to keep your trust. Thank you all for your consideration.
Charles West
I am the right choice for Nodaway County on both August 2nd and on November 8th because I am putting in the work to meet with people of Missouri’s 6th District. I do this to find out what the people are concerned about, what keeps them up at night and how I can make their lives better.
A representative needs to be available to those they represent and current Representative, Sam Graves is nowhere to be seen.
He makes constituents come to him in Washington DC, but when I am elected in November, I want the people to know, I will always come to them. I will show up, I will fight and I will never stop working for the people of Missouri.
Republicans
Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds
Republicans
Q: Why are you the right choice for Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds?
Renae Sturm
I am an excellent candidate for Recorder of Deeds because I am a highly motivated, result-oriented individual willing to go the extra mile and learn along the way.
My previous work experience as an office manager makes me an ideal candidate, along with my outstanding management and leadership skills, as well as my exceptional communication skills.
Attendance is extremely important in the workplace. I will be present daily so that I can help the citizens and answer any of their questions. Great work ethic, self-motivation, and positivity are distinctive qualities that I will “bring to the table” for the citizens of Nodaway County as Recorder of Deeds.
Lisa Nickerson
I am currently the Recorder of Deeds for Nodaway County and have 3.5 years of experience in this position. I take my job seriously and I strive to do the best job I can.
I truly enjoy the job, serving the community, and being involved in the Recorder’s Association of Missouri and I want to continue this growth within the job and organization.
Q: Why did you decide to run?
Renae Sturm
I am passionate about being the Nodaway County Recorder of Deeds because I love Nodaway County and want to serve the citizens.
The importance of being the recorder of deeds cannot be emphasized enough, and I chose to run because I believe I have the qualifications to fill all of those duties. It would be an honor to be elected to protect and maintain the public records and documents of Nodaway County.
Lisa Nickerson
I had always wanted to work for the county and the community, and I took the leap of faith and have been fortunate enough to serve the community as the recorder of deeds for this past term.
I want to continue in this position because I truly enjoy the job and the history within these records. I’m already growing in leadership within the Recorder’s Association of Missouri as co-chair of our district and as a member of the executive board and would love the opportunity to continue to do so.
Q: What do you think best distinguishes you from your opponent?
Renae Sturm
Excellent communication and listening skills are unique qualities about myself that make it easy for me to relate to other people. I enjoy learning new things and am constantly seeking out new learning opportunities.
My prior experience in customer service has provided me with unique technical skills and an extensive knowledge base that I will use in the office of recorder.
As a recorder, I will use this knowledge to ensure the public records and documents of Nodaway County are diligently maintained and protected.
Lisa Nickerson
Experience of the job is something that I have that makes me the best choice for this office. There are a lot of statutes that must be followed with this job, and I already have the knowledge to continue with no disruption to the office.
Also, I have always taken customer service above and beyond the expected. I’m organized, honest, friendly, punctual, and willing to accommodate my schedule to help others out when possible.
Q: Anything else you would like voters to know?
Renae Sturm
I am a 1991 graduate of Maryville High School, a 1996 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Parks and Recreation Management.
Past work experience include, five years at Maryville Parks and Recreation - Recreation Coordinator, twenty years at Border States Electric - Office Manager. Please vote for Renae Sturm, Republican Ballot in the August 2nd Primary Election.
Lisa Nickerson
I’ve lived in Nodaway County my entire life and I love this community.
My fiancé, Dennis James, and I have 5 great kids that are very active within this community, and they keep us busy with volleyball, dance, gymnastics, baseball, basketball and football.
My education is in business management, and I’ve worked in an office position since I graduated high school from Northeast Nodaway.
With all my knowledge and experiences, I feel this makes me the best choice to continue as Recorder of Deeds.