Trudy Busch Valentine

U.S. Senate candidate

Editor's Note

The Forum offered space for candidates in local races and for U.S. Senate to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words. See next week’s edition of The Forum for more election coverage including information from candidates in the 1st District State Representative and 12th District State Senate races.

There are many reasons why I felt compelled to get off the sidelines and run for U.S. Senate, including defending our democracy, giving people the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions, getting corporate money out of politics, and protecting our farmlands from foreign ownership.

As I travel across Missouri, one of my favorite things to do is visit local farms. Having owned a Missouri farm for more than 30 years, farms are where I feel most at peace. I love talking with Missouri farmers and touring their land. Every farmer I have met is a proud one, rooted in strong values and a commitment to hard work.

