There are many reasons why I felt compelled to get off the sidelines and run for U.S. Senate, including defending our democracy, giving people the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions, getting corporate money out of politics, and protecting our farmlands from foreign ownership.
As I travel across Missouri, one of my favorite things to do is visit local farms. Having owned a Missouri farm for more than 30 years, farms are where I feel most at peace. I love talking with Missouri farmers and touring their land. Every farmer I have met is a proud one, rooted in strong values and a commitment to hard work.
But these conversations have also made one thing clear — Missouri’s agricultural community is facing a serious threat. And whether you live in an urban, suburban, or rural area, this affects all of us because it threatens our national security and food security.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we’ve seen foreign ownership and investment in American farmland nearly double in 10 years. In fact, the USDA reported most recently that foreign entities held interests in nearly 40 million acres of U.S. farmland, with Communist China among them.
There are states that have cracked down on foreign ownership, but not Missouri. In fact, in recent years, Missouri lawmakers have made it easier for foreign countries like Communist China to buy our farmland and push out independent, family farmers, who are the heart of our state’s agricultural industry — an industry that contributes $94 billion to the American economy each year.
My opponent cast the deciding vote to lift a ban on foreign ownership of Missouri farmland. This helped allow the sale of nearly 150,000 acres of Missouri farmland to Communist China and stacked the deck against our family farmers.
As we all experienced with the international supply chain crisis, having an affordable, reliable food supply is critical to the well-being of all Americans. As a nurse and mom I understand how important it is for us to have access to quality and fresh produce, meat, and grains. But when we let multinational corporations buy our farmlands and dominate the market, they set the agenda. They control the supply and dictate the prices we pay, leaving us extraordinarily vulnerable when it matters most.
In the U.S. Senate, I will always stand with Missouri farmers. The first bill I will introduce will be a ban on the sale of American farmland to foreign countries, joining a growing number of bipartisan lawmakers who support this action. I will also advocate for Missouri farmers in the next Farm Bill and fight to make sure our tax dollars are supporting local, independent farmers and not foreign conglomerates.
I’m a proud fourth-generation Missourian who loves this state, and I will always prioritize our farmers over Chinese government profits. Together, let’s stand up for our family farmers, protect our food, land, and national security, and make sure Missouri farms belong to Missourians for generations to come.