I grew up on farm just down the road near Tarkio and I’ve been truly blessed to continue farming with my family while representing the people of Maryville and Nodaway County. As your Congressman, I’ve always represented the values of North Missouri to Washington and never represented the values of Washington back to my district.
Given that election day is just a few days away, I should probably use this opportunity to tell you about how I strongly support the 2nd Amendment, how I’m working to secure the border, how I’m 100% pro-life, and how we should support our law enforcement officials instead of defunding them. All those things are true and I’ve talked about them many times, so I’d like to talk about some of the things I’ve been working on specifically for Nodaway County.
I had the chance to take a look at the progress on the South Main Corridor Project a couple weeks ago. Back in 2018, I secured a $10.4 million federal grant to start phase one of the project and I helped secure a second federal grant for phase II just a couple months back. Sure, all the construction is a pain right now, but I can’t wait for how much easier it’s going to end up making it to get around Maryville. This project has been years in the making and I’m excited it’s finally moving along.
That’s just one of the reasons permitting reform has been one of my top priorities as the Republican Leader of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Major projects like this take far too long to get done because of all the bureaucratic hoops that local officials have to jump through. Ultimately, I’m committed to making sure our infrastructure gets the proper attention it deserves, while keeping the federal government out of the way.
I’ve also been working to ensure our rural hospitals get the help they need to keep their doors open. I introduced legislation to make permanent some Medicare programs that are critical for keeping small rural hospitals like Mosaic Maryville serving our communities. I’ve introduced the Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act, which would give rural hospitals the certainty they need to survive and thrive.
Finally, I’ll continue fighting back against harmful regulations that threaten our rural way of life. I’ve led the charge against the revival of the Waters of the US (WOTUS) rule which would let the EPA encroach on almost all of our land. I’ve led a brief to the Supreme Court in support of putting a stop to it and I’m hopeful they’ll do just that later this year.
Doing right by the people of Maryville, Nodaway County, and all of North Missouri has always been my top priority in serving you—and it always will be. That means representing our values and ensuring that Washington is working for North Missouri, not against it. I humbly ask for your vote and your support on Tuesday, November 8th.