Sam Graves

6th District U.S. Representative

incumbent

Editor's Note

The Forum offered space for candidates in local races: 1st District State Representative, 12th District State Senate and 6th District U.S. House of Representatives to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words as their opponent. Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

I grew up on farm just down the road near Tarkio and I’ve been truly blessed to continue farming with my family while representing the people of Maryville and Nodaway County. As your Congressman, I’ve always represented the values of North Missouri to Washington and never represented the values of Washington back to my district.

Given that election day is just a few days away, I should probably use this opportunity to tell you about how I strongly support the 2nd Amendment, how I’m working to secure the border, how I’m 100% pro-life, and how we should support our law enforcement officials instead of defunding them. All those things are true and I’ve talked about them many times, so I’d like to talk about some of the things I’ve been working on specifically for Nodaway County.

