It has been a pleasure to meet the folks of Nodaway County in the last year and renew old acquaintances. I have served as a state representative for the Chillicothe and Trenton areas for six years, but prior to that, I was a vocational agriculture instructor.
My first teaching job was at Nodaway Holt R-7. Some of my visits to the Maryville area have renewed old friendships from my time there.
Agriculture has been important to me through my entire life, and I know it is vitally important to Northwest Missouri as well. I grew up on a farm in Gentry County and my wife grew up in the Maysville area. Today, we live on a farm northwest of Chillicothe and raise Hereford cattle. Our Northwest Missouri roots run deep!
Besides fighting for our farm economy, I want to continue to bring the same focus on economic development in Northwest Missouri as the outgoing state senator, Dan Hegeman. Rural Missouri is often overlooked, and we need to continue to find ways to keep this a great place to live, work and raise a family. Besides a strong agriculture industry, that means we need to keep government out of the way, so entrepreneurs are not taxed and regulated to death.
I will advocate for legislation that also helps strengthen our rural schools and keeps MODOT focused on funding roads, not bureaucracy. We need to keep government focused on what it needs to do to help Missourians flourish instead of this woke ideology coming from big city liberals.
As an ag teacher, I taught kids the difference between a heifer and a steer. That’s helped me sort out a lot of political bull that we’re seeing coming out of Washington, DC. We need common sense solutions to the defunding of our police and for our rural communities. We also need leaders with spine that will send a message to President Biden that we’re fed up with inflation, open borders and the other nonsense we see every day from this Administration.
I know people are sometimes too busy to follow every single thing happening in the legislature. We need elected officials that vote the district and not the way lobbyists tell them to. Voters don’t need to be up at night, worried how the people that we elected will vote on things. We need to elect people that reflect the values of the district and I have lived here my entire life and I share those values.
This is the largest senate district in Missouri. With 19 counties, I’ll need to work hard to get everywhere. I’ve proven in this campaign that I can do that and I will continue to do so. A strong work ethic is important to our rural area and I will reflect that as the local state senator.
I support allowing nurse practitioners to provide healthcare in rural areas where we have problems with access. Telemedicine and other new ways to deliver healthcare should also be pursued.
I appreciate this opportunity to share my thoughts on this election with the voters. I would appreciate your support on Tuesday, November 8!