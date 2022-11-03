7-28-22 Election int Sen Black.JPG (copy)

Rep. Rusty Black

R-Chillicothe

Editor's Note

The Forum offered space for candidates in local races: 1st District State Representative, 12th District State Senate and 6th District U.S. House of Representatives to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words as their opponent. Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

It has been a pleasure to meet the folks of Nodaway County in the last year and renew old acquaintances. I have served as a state representative for the Chillicothe and Trenton areas for six years, but prior to that, I was a vocational agriculture instructor.

My first teaching job was at Nodaway Holt R-7. Some of my visits to the Maryville area have renewed old friendships from my time there.

