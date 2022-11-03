I have spent the last few months trying to get to know the problems of Missouri’s State Senate District 12 and find solutions to best address them. In many ways, our state has left the agricultural community behind and at the whim of larger agricultural interests. Larger businesses have taken over industries such as pork production only to leave Missourians paying a higher price after being caught using their market share to engage in price fixing.
Meanwhile, the spills for some of these businesses have been getting worse, but the fines have been lowered. This needs to change. CAFOs need to face fines for letting manure flow into our streams and kill our fish. The taxpayer has to pay extra to filter our water supply due to this recklessness, we should get some of that back.
Our Republican state legislature talks of promoting freedom, but they have on several occasions prevented local districts from self-regulation. This includes the ability to regulate where CAFOs can be built. They prevented cities from determining what the minimum wage is for employees. They even prevented our police officers from coordinating with federal agencies. When they talk about freedom, rarely do they add context. Our freedom without context is meaningless. Freedom from what? Freedom to what? Our communities need their legislative freedom because they know what they need to function better than our state lawmakers.
One piece of legislation that I don’t get to talk about enough is Right to Repair. We need our agricultural equipment manufacturers to raise the curtain on their equipment so that our small-town mechanics can work on them again. We have thousands of curious minds in our communities that could innovate but they have been closed off by barrier after barrier requiring high dollar technicians to come out and repair equipment when farmers don’t have time to wait. Planting season and harvest season are limited windows. Waiting too long costs farmers not only their product, but our food. Right to Repair can reduce the wait time.
Next, I would like to address healthcare and mental healthcare. Not long ago we voted to expand Medicaid. Unfortunately, there was no funding attached to the bill. After several legal maneuvers our GOP controlled state legislature was forced into paying for the expansion. They did what they could by doing the bare minimum which leaves Missourians waiting for their Medicaid applications over eight times the national average. The Medicaid expansion has saved lives in other states, but with this long of a wait time, those lives aren’t being saved. Missouri’s life expectancy compared to other states demonstrates just how bad the situation is. We can do better.
On the subject of abortion, maternal mortality is high, the same as every other state that has restrictive abortion laws. Let’s fix that.
Mental Health is an area were at least there is some good movement on, but we can do better. Access to mental health professionals in Missouri is not good, but there has been some improvement. The hotline for Missouri farmers is 833-897-2472. This is a welcome start, but we still need to get better access to professionals in rural Missouri. Our wait times are far too long and lives can be saved.
Domestic violence is an issue in this state. Missouri is third highest state when it comes to domestic violence. We need to have a serious talk about what can be done to change this statistic. Taking firearms away from those who commit acts of domestic violence shouldn’t be a controversial issue. Yet in Missouri, it is.
Lastly, our education system needs so much work. Our teachers are doing a wonderful job, but are woefully underpaid. We should dedicate resources to teaching salaries so they can dedicate their time to teaching and not struggling to pay the bills. We want teachers who can focus on our students and not the picking the gas or water bill for this month. We can increase the funding at the state level and even direct the money to some of the poorer districts such as District 12. We can make these schools something to be proud of and attract people to these areas again. We can rebuild rural Missouri.
In closing, we have work to do, and don’t think I am the best person for the job, but I am the best person for State Senator of District 12 on the ballot.