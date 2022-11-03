Michael Baumil

Editor's Note

The Forum offered space for candidates in local races: 1st District State Representative, 12th District State Senate and 6th District U.S. House of Representatives to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words as their opponent. Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

I have spent the last few months trying to get to know the problems of Missouri’s State Senate District 12 and find solutions to best address them. In many ways, our state has left the agricultural community behind and at the whim of larger agricultural interests. Larger businesses have taken over industries such as pork production only to leave Missourians paying a higher price after being caught using their market share to engage in price fixing. 

Meanwhile, the spills for some of these businesses have been getting worse, but the fines have been lowered. This needs to change. CAFOs need to face fines for letting manure flow into our streams and kill our fish. The taxpayer has to pay extra to filter our water supply due to this recklessness, we should get some of that back.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags