As a Former Trump White House aide, I am running for state representative to represent the 2nd District in North Missouri.
I interned for Sen. Roy Blunt and continued my conservative advocacy by working for President Trump’s reelection campaign. After a few months on the campaign, I was hired by the White House to serve in the Office of Presidential Personnel. After the turn of the administration in January, I was hired to work in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office.
As my time in Washington, D.C. came to a close, I decided to return to northwest Missouri where I was born and raised on a fifth generation farm to further conservatism and Trump’s America First policies at home. I ran for office because I saw the agriculture industry suffering and small businesses moving out of my rural community. As a state representative, I will support legislation offering support for cattle farmers, protections for the unborn, fully funding law enforcement, cutting red tape for home-based businesses, fighting Critical Race Theory in schools, and opposing any efforts to limit first and Second Amendment rights.
As a firsthand witness to the excesses of federal government spending, I will fight to reign in wasteful spending in Jefferson City and return local control to Missouri communities. We all know how swampy D.C. and Jefferson City have become over the years. Unelected bureaucrats have way too much control over our state and local governments. They pick favorites and play political games instead of serving the constituents of Missouri. It’s time we start electing people who are not afraid to stand up. The only way to continue President Trump’s America First agenda is to start putting our local government first. I’m making it my mission to return power back to the people and hold the federal and state government accountable as our checks and balances were originally designed to do. Right now, our farmers need a fighter in Jefferson City and I’m ready to do just that.
I would appreciate your vote on November 8 and if you have any questions, please visit me at my website at www.mazzietormissouri.com.