Mazzie Boyd

Editor's Note

The Times-Tribune offered space for candidates in local races to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words. Candidate Lois Pontius did not respond.

As a Former Trump White House aide, I am running for state representative to represent the 2nd District in North Missouri. 

I interned for Sen. Roy Blunt and continued my conservative advocacy by working for President Trump’s reelection campaign. After a few months on the campaign, I was hired by the White House to serve in the Office of Presidential Personnel. After the turn of the administration in January, I was hired to work in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office.

