10-27 Candidate forum 3.jpg (copy)
Democrat Jessica Piper, a former teacher from Hopkins, makes her case to voters in October during the candidate forum in Maryville.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

Editor's Note

The Forum offered space for candidates in local races: 1st District State Representative, 12th District State Senate and 6th District U.S. House of Representatives to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words as their opponent. Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In politics, it’s so easy to lose sight of what matters. Our farms, our schools, and our communities here in Northwest Missouri show that we have lost sight of what matters. They show that our politicians have also lost sight of what matters.

From national news headlines to bumper stickers on cars — we discuss buzzwords instead of people. Opponents instead of neighbors. And…it makes sense. We humans, after all, are tribal. We seek out those that are the same to align ourselves with. And we see those that are different as a threat to our way of life. Sometimes this trait is harmless and fun like a Saturday game at Bearcat Stadium. But sometimes, this ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality can divide a community long after the whistle blows. When we as a community lose sight of ourselves while playing the game of politics, it opens wounds in our friendships and families that may never heal. Wounds that we’re all feeling the pain of today.

