10-27 Candidate forum 2.jpg (copy)
Jeff Farnan, a Republican from Stanberry running for state representative, speaks during the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum in October. 

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

Editor's Note

The Forum offered space for candidates in local races: 1st District State Representative, 12th District State Senate and 6th District U.S. House of Representatives to write directly to voters. Each candidate was offered the same number of words as their opponent. Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

My name is Jeff Farnan and I am running for State Representative in District #1, which consists of four counties: Atchison, Gentry, Holt, and Nodaway. I’ve been married to my wife Joan for 33 years. We have five sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandsons. We live on a farm near the Conception Abbey.

I was born and raised in Nodaway County and believe this district is God’s country. There is no other place I’d rather live and raise my family. I am a cattle and hay farmer, a small business owner, and a school board president. I attend St. Columba Catholic Church and I’m a third degree Knights of Columbus.

