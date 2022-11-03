My name is Jeff Farnan and I am running for State Representative in District #1, which consists of four counties: Atchison, Gentry, Holt, and Nodaway. I’ve been married to my wife Joan for 33 years. We have five sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandsons. We live on a farm near the Conception Abbey.
I was born and raised in Nodaway County and believe this district is God’s country. There is no other place I’d rather live and raise my family. I am a cattle and hay farmer, a small business owner, and a school board president. I attend St. Columba Catholic Church and I’m a third degree Knights of Columbus.
There are always going to be issues that need to be addressed in our district. I would like to take this opportunity to address a few of them.
A major priority for me is our roads, particularly our lettered highways. They are deteriorating right before our eyes. Fortunately, there is help coming! NW Missouri is expected to get an additional 53 million dollars next year to repair these surfaces. I always hear that roads in southern Missouri are much better than ours. While this is true, the underlying fact is, their roads are built on solid rock while ours are built on good black packed soil. Our roads will never last as long as the ones in SW Missouri. As your representative, I will fight to keep the funding coming to NW Missouri to improve and maintain our roads.
A second priority is our schools. We have some of the best schools in the state here in District #1. As a school board president, I know that not only are teachers paid insufficiently, but support staff is as well. Our schools have a budget based on revenue, mostly coming from property taxes paid in the district. Every year school districts must make decisions on pay increases based on projected expenses. It’s not always easy making the decisions to raise teachers’ pay versus replacing a roof or refinishing a gym floor.
Another issue facing our schools is discussion of four-day school weeks. I applaud any district that is going through this tough conversation. This is not necessarily a money saving move but more of an incentive to entice teachers to come to a district. The teacher shortage is real and each district is coming up with alternative ways to manage their budgets and staff.
Finally, I would like to talk a little bit about agriculture. This is the backbone of our district. I have been a farmer most of my life and have never seen input costs so high. This last spring when spreading fertilizer, I had to decide if I was going to do every pasture or cut back the rate I applied. I’m sure every farmer faced the same dilemma. From fertilizer, to transportation, to the plastic we use for tiling, almost everything in farming is tied to fuel. Why are we not producing more ethanol? I am open to bringing fuel from every source available to lower costs. Let’s finish the Keystone XL pipeline. Let’s do more drilling at home. Why should we finance another country when we have the resources right here at home? Let’s become more self-reliant.
The one thing I’ve learned in my life is that there are two sides to every story. I consider myself to hold conservative values but remain open minded to any ideas that benefit our area. My diverse background in agriculture, small business, and education helps me see issues from all sides, not just one. I’m willing to sit down and listen to anyone about their concerns and suggestions. I believe we have to start listening to each other in order to make progress for everyone.
I will strive as your state representative to do what’s best for the constituents in District #1 based on their needs and my values.