I would like to thank you for taking the time to read this as you consider for whom to cast your vote. As we come to the end of the campaign season, I would like to take this opportunity to tell you why casting your vote for Henry Martin is the right thing to do on November 8th. Forget about the fact that my opponent doesn’t come and hold regular town halls or that my opponent spends no time educating the public on the bills going to the floor and their impact on the 6th district. Forget about the fact that he basically takes your votes for granted because he feels that he already has your vote and because it is you, he feels that he is entitled to reelection because he has stated that unless you are a farmer, then you do not understand farming and therefore no one else can represent you…so what about the rest of the people in the 6th district? What about the teachers, doctors, lawyers, Wal-Mart staff, factory workers, etc.? What about the urban communities, the suburban communities, and the communities that are a combination of both urban and rural? Ask yourself what has my opponent done to ensure that every person in the district is represented and as you do, know this, it is my mission to make sure that every community gets the representation they deserve.
My opponent has had twenty-two years to affect change and what he has achieved is the hyper-partisanship that is crippling governance at every level. Where is his proposal for comprehensive immigration reform, to save rural hospitals as they were closing before and after the ACA prior to THIS election season when a genuine threat to his reelection emerged? During his tenure, he participated in the roll back of regulations to the degree that our economy was in freefall in 2008, participated in the passage of a massive tax cut that ballooned our deficit in four short years, supported the attempted coup on January 6, 2021 by voting to not certify the election of 2020 following the assault on our Capitol, voted AGAINST every single bill that has provided direct help to people and communities of this current session of Congress for no other reason than partisanship but voted yes to every bill that has put money in the pockets of defense contractors (so I am guessing that he prefers profits over people or war over peace, you choose).