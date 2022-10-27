As your United States Senator, I’ll never stop fighting for Missouri. My record is clear — when I see that something is broken or that Missourians are being taken advantage of, I act.
During my time in public service, I have been relentless in fighting for the rights of Missourians from undue government interference, unfair national legislation, and irresponsible unelected bureaucrats.
Inflation and the resulting higher prices for food, rent and energy are hurting Missouri families. Joe Biden has been a total disaster. His reckless spending has caused this inflation. We need fighters in the Senate who prioritize reversing his radical policies to get our country back.
I passed one of the largest tax cuts in Missouri history. I will take this same approach if given the honor of serving you in the US Senate. You work hard for your money, and you are a better steward of your dollars than the government. I will work in the U.S. Senate to deliver for taxpayers in the form of less taxes and fewer regulations.
As Attorney General, I’m fighting for American energy independence. I filed suit against Biden’s social cost of greenhouse gasses, I led the effort against canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, and I fought back against new methane regulations and prohibitions. Green New Deal policies are crippling the Missouri economy. Gas prices are at a seven year high, and Congress must join my fight for American energy independence.
Crime is another major concern for Missourians. I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters and dozens of sheriffs throughout the state. We need to hold criminals accountable when they break the law, and we need to support our men and women in the law enforcement community.
Missouri needs a Senator who backs up their words with actions to improve the quality of life for all Missourians. I grew up in a working-class family, where my dad worked the midnight shift to support our family. As I travel this state, I’ve met so many who struggle in Joe Biden’s economy. My opponent in this race is an out-of-touch liberal who thinks more taxes and government regulations is the answer. She has full-heartedly endorsed Joe Biden’s agenda, which will result in more reckless spending, more crime, and more inflation. I know from past lived experiences that more taxes and more heavy-handed government regulations makes life harder for working Missourians.
As Attorney General, I’ve fought and won for Missouri. I’ve beat back Biden’s radical open-border policies, stopped attempts to stifle free speech, sued to end Fauci’s COVID mandates, fought for election integrity, stood up to China, and much more.
I am asking for your vote. I’ll never stop fighting for you, your family, and Missouri in the U.S. Senate.