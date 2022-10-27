Cheyenne Troutwine

My name is Cheyenne Troutwine. I am the daughter of Diania Sanders (Sheridan), the granddaughter of Charles Sanders and the late Connie Sanders of Grant City. I am a 2009 graduate of Worth County R-III. I reside in Grant City and have two daughters, Teagan (third grade), and Dawsyn (preschool). I currently work for Tri-County Health Department located in Grant City as the administrative assistant along with serving as Vice-President for the Grant City Community Improvement Association board. I am eager to give back to my community in any way that I can. I am currently enrolled in Neighborhood Leadership Academy, a leadership course provided by Missouri University, and will graduate with a Chancellor’s Certificate in November. Prior to my employment with the Tri-County Health Department, I was the Outreach director for Community Services Inc. This job allowed me to serve the people of Worth County in many ways, and through my experience with this company, I was able to implement plans and ideas that made our community a better place. In my free time some things I love to do are catching up with neighbors, visiting the nursing home, and playing at the local park with my kids. I will never stop working toward serving this community in the way that it truly deserves. I believe with my strong work ethic and dedication to my community, I will be a good fit for Worth County Recorder of Deeds. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to seeing you all out voting November 8.

