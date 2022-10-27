My name is Cheyenne Troutwine. I am the daughter of Diania Sanders (Sheridan), the granddaughter of Charles Sanders and the late Connie Sanders of Grant City. I am a 2009 graduate of Worth County R-III. I reside in Grant City and have two daughters, Teagan (third grade), and Dawsyn (preschool). I currently work for Tri-County Health Department located in Grant City as the administrative assistant along with serving as Vice-President for the Grant City Community Improvement Association board. I am eager to give back to my community in any way that I can. I am currently enrolled in Neighborhood Leadership Academy, a leadership course provided by Missouri University, and will graduate with a Chancellor’s Certificate in November. Prior to my employment with the Tri-County Health Department, I was the Outreach director for Community Services Inc. This job allowed me to serve the people of Worth County in many ways, and through my experience with this company, I was able to implement plans and ideas that made our community a better place. In my free time some things I love to do are catching up with neighbors, visiting the nursing home, and playing at the local park with my kids. I will never stop working toward serving this community in the way that it truly deserves. I believe with my strong work ethic and dedication to my community, I will be a good fit for Worth County Recorder of Deeds. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to seeing you all out voting November 8.
featured
YOUR VOTE 2022 - Worth County Recorder of Deeds
A letter to voters from Cheyenne Troutwine
- By CHEYENNE TROUTWINE
-
-
- Comments
Event Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Larry Cady
- Charles Mitchell
- Spoofhounds secure MEC title with win at Lafayette
- Platte Valley rides defense, Luke to first-ever 275 title
- Ronald Dean Johnston
- Sherry Lea Carmichael
- South Main on track, South Ave. to reopen soon
- Guilford man arrested for DWI following crash east of Maryville
- Paul F. Hansen
- Cardinals top Hounds in classic district championship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Read the latest e-Edition
- Click on the image to the left to view the latest e-Edition of The Maryville Forum