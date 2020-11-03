MARYVILLE, Mo. — With 55.93 percent of the vote, Nodaway County voters selected Republican candidate Scott Walk to take the South District Commissioner seat being vacated by Robert Stiens.
On Tuesday, Walk and Democrat candidate Robert Lager shook hands solemnly after hearing the results of the absentee ballots at the Nodaway County Administration Building.
Lager, who received 2,465 votes, told The Forum that he felt a little disappointed, but that it’s to be expected.
“I appreciate the support that everyone gave me and the people of Nodaway County have spoken and that’s the way it is,” he said.
Out of the 12,913 registered Nodaway County voters, 9,936 cast a ballot on Tuesday for a 76.63 percent turnout rate.
Walk, who received 3,128 votes, said he appreciated all the support, but that a late negative mailer sent by the state Republican Party tinged the — up until that point — clean race.
“I’m incredibly appreciative and thankful for the people that supported me and I will do my best to be the best commissioner I can be," he said. "It’s a little overwhelming right now. You know what the real weight is? The real weight is that negative mailer that went out about a friend of mine. I had nothing to do with that.”