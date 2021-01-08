JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, officially began his duties this week as majority whip for the Missouri House Republican Caucus in the 2021 legislative session.
According to a news release, Andrews officially began his work Jan. 6, as the 101st General Assembly convened. He was elected to the role on Nov. 4 after Republicans maintained a supermajority following the November 2020 election.
“I am honored and humbled that my caucus has chosen to place me in a role of leadership here in the House,” Andrews said. “This is a responsibility I will not take for granted as I work to help my caucus members achieve their legislative goals, and as I fight for the values and principles that matter to the people of Northwest Missouri and around the state. I am excited to work with the new leadership team and to work hard each and every day for my constituents and all Missourians.”
Some of his duties as majority whip will include taking the lead for legislative priorities of Republican House members and put together a team of deputy whips and floor whips to ensure those priorities have support on the House floor.
Andrews most recently served as one of two deputy whips. In that position he coordinated the efforts of six floor whips and assisted Majority Whip Steve Lynch in rounding up votes on critical issues and communicating policy positions to other members of the majority, the release noted. With Lynch leaving office because of term limits, Andrews sought and received the support of his caucus to take over the role of majority whip, considered to be the fourth most powerful position in the House.