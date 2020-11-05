MARYVILLE, Mo. — After a contentious race that saw a rematch of 2016 rivals, Sheriff Randy Strong won in what turned out to be a landslide.
When all the votes were counted Tuesday, Strong came away with 7,155 votes to challenger Darren White’s 2,618 — giving Strong more than 73 percent of the vote. That was enough for the largest margin of victory of any of the local races.
“I want to express my gratitude to the residents of Nodaway County for their support and allowing me to continue to serve as their sheriff,” Strong said in an email to The Forum Wednesday, saying that he received support from both Democrats and Republicans. “This tells me that what my team accomplished in less than 4 years was noticed by the public and they were pleased.”
Strong’s victory saw him increase his margin substantially since his 2016 victory over White, when he won by less than 1,000 votes.
This race was particularly contentious, with both candidates accusing the other of lying, and a controversy late in the campaign over comments made by White about the death of Daisy Coleman, and her mother, Melinda Coleman.
Ultimately, voters made the same choice they made in 2016, re-upping Strong for another four years.
“We will continue to take care of the public’s needs to the best of our ability,” Strong said.