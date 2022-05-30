MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri will be in line for about $53 million to repair low-volume routes, said Terry Ecker, a member of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, last week.
As part of the state budget approved this month by the General Assembly, the Missouri Department of Transportation is set to receive $100 million in general revenue funds to spend on such roads.
During the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Coffee event on May 19, Ecker said the commission plans to spend roughly $53 million of that in the northwest district, though the exact number has not yet been finalized.
According to MoDOT, low-volume routes make up about a third of the miles on the state system, but account for only 2 percent of traffic — by definition, low-volume routes see fewer than 400 vehicles per day. Consequently, low-volume routes are usually not high on MoDOT’s priority lists year to year, though they remain vital to rural transportation.
Of the approximately 11,000 miles of low-volume routes across the state, about 3,000 miles are in northwest Missouri, Ecker said — and they are in the worst condition as well, with less than 50 percent listed in good condition. That’s in contrast to the statewide level of about 70 percent of low-volume routes in good condition. With the rapid influx of funding, one of the biggest challenges will be finding enough contractors to do all the new construction, he said.
Ecker credited state Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who was also in attendance at last week’s Legislative Coffee, with convincing Bob Brinkmann, a commissioner from the St. Louis area, to become an outspoken advocate for getting funding to rural roads where it is badly needed.
“If it wasn’t for that influence of the St. Louis commissioner agreeing that we have to fix our outstate roads, it would’ve never happened,” Ecker said.
Ecker said the commission is aiming to release contracts for the work by July or August.