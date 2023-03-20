3-16 MoDOT two.jpg
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Terry L. Ecker, of Elmo, and W. Dustin Boatwright, of Cape Girardeau, will serve as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The commission voted them into their leadership roles at its monthly meeting on March 8.

Terry L. Ecker

Chairman

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission

According to a news release, Ecker, a Republican, was appointed to the commission in September 2017. Boatwright, an independent, was appointed to the commission in September 2020.

W.Dustin Boatwright

Vice Chairman

Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
