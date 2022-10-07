East Thompson Street trail

A new proposed trail on East Thompson Street from South Laura to South Davis will be funded in part through a grant awarded by MoDOT last week.

 CITY OF MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Maryville more than $261,000 for a new walking trail along East Thompson Street, the city announced last week.

The grant award came through the Rural Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program, a federally funded program administered by MoDOT that focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation projects like walking trails, biking trails and other forms of non-motorized transportation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags