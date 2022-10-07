MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Maryville more than $261,000 for a new walking trail along East Thompson Street, the city announced last week.
The grant award came through the Rural Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program, a federally funded program administered by MoDOT that focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation projects like walking trails, biking trails and other forms of non-motorized transportation.
The East Thompson Street Trail Project will extend an 8-foot-wide, off-street concrete trail for about 1,600 feet along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to South Laura Street.
In a news release, the city said project engineering is scheduled to begin soon and will include several opportunities for public input in design.
The proposed segment will connect the city’s trail network at South Davis Street to the Maryville Housing Authority property and additional neighborhoods on the east side, and would open up the possibility of future extensions north on South Laura Street with the intention of reaching destinations like Beal Park and the Maryville Aquatic Center.
The city must provide a 20 percent match as part of the TAP grant — a little more than $65,000.
In 2019, the city successfully utilized the TAP for the $350,000 Torrance Street Trail Project, which began construction last month.