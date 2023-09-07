IMG_0828.jpg
This year’s Eagles Car Show People’s Choice Award went to Terry Ross, of Maryville, for his 1966 MG. It took him six years to rebuild the vehicle.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3669 held its second annual car show on Sunday.

President Cliff Ross said it was a very good day for the event and he was pleased with the turnout of both participants and spectators.

Leslie and Eva Combs’ 1933 Hudson Essex Terraplane is shown at Sunday’s Eagles Car Show.
