MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3669 held its second annual car show on Sunday.
President Cliff Ross said it was a very good day for the event and he was pleased with the turnout of both participants and spectators.
This year’s event had 28 entrants, which Ross said was double last year’s number of participants.
The aerie intends to change up next year’s show and move it from Labor Day weekend. Ross noted there were at least two other car shows over the holiday weekend, and he hopes the shift will allow more people to participate in this show.
Next year’s event will be set sometime in June. This year, however, saw people from all over the northwest Missouri region and even from Iowa.
Leslie and Eva Combs, of Maryville, brought their 1933 Hudson Essex Terraplane to compete in the show on Sunday.
Leslie said the Hudson they brought started out as a four-door car, and since it was missing the driver’s side rear door, he decided to create something new by adding a tanker look to the back.
“I cut the back doors out, moved the opera windows up and made it a super cab,” he said. “That tanker used to be three compartments. I cut it down to two and set it down over the frame.”
He has another Hudson “Baby” that has been all over the United States and has accrued more than 100,000 miles on it, he said.
But it was “Tanky” the couple brought to the Eagles car show. It took Combs 11 years to construct the car. Jeff Young Body Shop did the paint for it. He said the paint is a Ford color, but it has three different pearls in it, so it looks blue or purple in different lights during the day and black at night. Cale Archer did the pinstriping.
“He did a good job,” Combs said. “He did all the lettering on the back.”
Speaking of the back, there are tail pipe extensions where they used to dump the fuel out. Located above them is an original 1920s counter that would be turned five gallons each time the bucket was dumped.
“That’s a genuine counter and that’s rare,” he said. “That’s how they delivered the fuel back then.”
A national show winner, the Hudson didn’t take home a trophy Sunday, but the couple plan to continue showing it around the country.
Bob Starling, of St. Joseph, was wiping handprints off his black 1967 Chevrolet Corvette during the show when he told The Forum that any black car at the car show is tough to keep clean, even with all the signs asking attendees “do not touch.”
As with many classic car enthusiasts, Starling has three more than just this car he shows around the area.
“Yeah, I’ve got quite a bit of money wrapped up in my cars,” he said.
He had intended to bring his black 1969 Camaro, but on the way to the show a friend following him told him it was dripping oil, so he turned around, headed back to St. Joseph and picked up his Corvette, which he’s only had for three years. It’s a good thing too, because he took home first place in the Class 3 competition.
“This one’s a rare one though, it’s not just a straight Corvette,” Starling said. “It’s got a lot of options that don’t come on all of them. The main thing is it’s got air conditioning. Not very many ’67 Corvettes had air and it works. I had it on all the way up here today.”
Joannie (Strange) McCoy, of Rock Port, brought her raspberry 1938 Chevrolet Master for Sunday’s show, just the second time she’s had it out this year. She’s had the car for about three years since her uncle passed away.
Though she didn’t take home a trophy, so many aspects of the vehicle stood out to onlookers. Its original license plate on the back appeared clean, clear and entirely devoid of marring due to the ever-forward march of time or the elements.
“We took very tender, loving care,” with the plate, she said.
A placard — found at a garage sale, McCoy said — located on the front of the vehicle denotes “Rock Port,” where she and the vehicle reside.
At no place on the vehicle could a handle be found. To enter the vehicle, a person would have to know where the secret button is located (The Forum has been sworn to secrecy). Inside the dash was filled with other buttons to operate the mechanics of the car.
“There’s buttons for the windows,” McCoy said. “There’s buttons for the antenna. There’s buttons to get out of it.”
The gas cap cover provides the only place on the vehicle that requires a key. Everything else is operated by push button. McCoy and her husband were surprised her uncle hadn’t added a button for the gas cap.
“We went to bring it home,” she said. “(McCoy’s husband) pulled it from the trailer and there’s no door handles on the inside. There’s nothing.”
He was stuck, until pressing the right button popped open the door.
The couple plan to show both in Iowa and in their hometown in the next couple weeks.
Car show enthusiasts need only wait nine months for the next Eagles car show. The organization plans to provide more information as the event nears. Show fees and funds raised at the event will be used for Eagles charities.
