Members of Eagles Aerie 3669 donate the proceeds from the second annual Poker Run in memory of Bryan Arnold, on Tuesday afternoon. Shown from left in front of Bryan’s favorite fire truck are: Gerald Porter, Cheryl Porter, Tiffany Arnold, former Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh with his grandson and Eagles President Cliff Ross. The aerie raised $1,800 to be distributed to nine northwest Missouri fire departments.
The proceeds were divided into nine $200 donations to the following fire departments: Maryville, Maitland, Oregon, Craig, Fairfax, Ravenwood, King City, Union Star and Savannah.
Next year’s event is scheduled for noon on the second Saturday in June.
“It’s just something we’re gonna do every year in memory of Bryan,” Gerald Porter said.
The organizers thanked Maryville businesses that donated for the meal and auction items as well as Buck and Kelly Potter for the hamburger and hot dogs, condiments and other items. Kenny and Tammy Porter performed as auctioneers.