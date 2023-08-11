8-10-23 Eagles donation 1
Buy Now

Members of Eagles Aerie 3669 donate the proceeds from the second annual Poker Run in memory of Bryan Arnold, on Tuesday afternoon. Shown from left in front of Bryan’s favorite fire truck are: Gerald Porter, Cheryl Porter, Tiffany Arnold, former Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh with his grandson and Eagles President Cliff Ross. The aerie raised $1,800 to be distributed to nine northwest Missouri fire departments.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Eagles Aerie No. 3669 donated $1,800 to area fire departments, the proceeds of its second annual Poker Run in Memory of Bryan Arnold who died in 2022.

Gerald and Cheryl Porter organized the second annual event and noted that there were fewer entrants, likely because the June event had to be rescheduled due to weather.

8-10-23 Eagles donation 2
Buy Now

Eagles Vice President Gerald Porter, President Cliff Ross and member Cheryl Porter show off their shirts Tuesday afternoon from this year’s Poker Run in memory of Bryan Arnold.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags