HOPKINS, Mo. — A 77-year-old woman and juvenile male were injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Katy Road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. 1 mile south of Hopkins on Katy Road when Joan A. Westcott, of Hopkins, driving a 1997 Ford F-150 southbound, lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the east side of the road and overturned.
Trooper A.J. Kempa’s report says Westcott was ejected and a 14-year-old male, of Hopkins, was partially ejected. The vehicle came to rest on its top, blocking both lanes of Katy Road facing northwest.
Wescott was taken with serious injuries by air ambulance to KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The juvenile was taken with moderate injuries to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by Nodaway County ambulance.
According to Kempa’s report neither occupant were wearing seat belts.
The truck was listed as totaled. Shell Service Towing and Repair of Maryville towed it from the scene.