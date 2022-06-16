NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor trailer driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a Thursday morning crash on U.S. Highway 71 just north of the Andrew County line at 400th St. about 3 miles northwest of Bolckow, Missouri.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Correy A. Miller, 43, of Cameron, Missouri, was taken by Nodaway County ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries after a crash occurred around 10 a.m.
The wreck occurred when a northbound 2015 Volvo tractor trailer driven by northbound Miller traveled off the east side of the road and struck a sign, Trooper T.R. Hecker's report noted. The truck then overturned and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to a rest on its passenger side off the east side of the road facing northeast.
Traffic was reduced to one lane for a period of time while law enforcement officers were on the scene. Evergy responded to the scene to repair the utility pole.
According to the report the driver was wearing a seatbelt. Kizer Collision & Towing, of Maryville, towed the totaled vehicle from the scene.
Cpl. S.E. Pritzel, Cpl. J.D. Farmer, Trooper A.J. Kempa, CVO J.E. Lawrence, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Nodaway County Ambulance District assisted Hecker at the scene.