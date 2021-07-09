NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A 32-year-old male from was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following a wreck at 3:10 a.m. Friday, July 9, approximately 6 miles south of Maryville.
Nodaway County EMS personnel transported Aaron L. Sartin, 32, of Grain Valley, Missouri, to the hospital with moderate injuries. Sartin was listed as not wearing a safety device.
The other driver involved in the collision Lonnie B. Tompkins, 56, of Maryville, was wearing a seat belt.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when Sartin’s 2010 Chevrolet Impala came over a hill crest and struck the rear drivers side axle of a 2016 Peterbilt driven by Tompkins. The report noted that Tomkins was turning onto southbound U.S. Highway 71 from 330th Street when the collision occurred. Sartin’s vehicle veered off the east side of the road and came to rest in the median facing south. Tompkins’s vehicle came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder of U.S. 71 facing south.
The Chevrolet was totaled and Peterbilt had moderate damage, according to the report. Both were towed from the scene by Kizer Collision Repair of Maryville.
Trooper C.P. Justice was assisted at the scene by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.