MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Downtown Trick or Treat will continue without a sponsor, according to a report in the Nodaway News Leader.
Kathy Rice, the organizer of the annual downtown Halloween event, is a reporter at the News Leader.
The Downtown Trick or Treat is scheduled for Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m., but city officials urged Rice and the event’s initial sponsor, the Maryville Pride Lions, to cancel it over COVID-19 concerns. City Council members said that the high number of bunched up groups that are typical to the event would increase the chance of spreading the virus, and had said they may consider not closing the streets to discourage it from taking place.
Nonetheless, the event is set to move forward, though now without a sponsor. The Pride Lions, for which Rice serves as president, has pulled its support.
The News Leader noted that streets may not be closed during the event, though Rice is expected to appear before the City Council on Monday to request a closure.