The Downtown Maryville Market is shown directly after the Nodaway County Fair Parade on Saturday, July 15.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A little more than halfway through its inaugural season, the Downtown Maryville Market has attracted hundreds of visitors and has set new highs for community engagement and vendor participation, according to a news release from Downtown Maryville.

On July 15, the market hosted 32 vendors showcasing their goods — a high for this year’s participation.

You never know what you might find at the Downtown Maryville Market. On Saturday, July 15, Trigger, a standard poodle from Albany, Missouri, visited sporting her finest zebra look. Owner Adeline Johnson owns Poo La La Salon in Albany.
