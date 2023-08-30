MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Downtown Maryville Market by Downtown Maryville was named the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for August, the organization announced.
“The Maryville Market has been a great place for vendors to come together and provide unique products and services to our community,” a news release from the chamber read.
Nominated for its outstanding customer service, the nominator said, “The Downtown Market is a great addition to our community during summer months. The new location is amazing and the number/variety of vendors has been very good. All the vendors are so friendly and eager to make connections.”
The Business of the Month award recognizes businesses that demonstrate community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships. To be eligible, businesses must be in good standing with the chamber and meet at least one of the following selection criteria:
- Demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the chamber
- Provided superior customer service and/or products
- Considered a successful and professional business by peers
The chamber asks nominators to keep the following in mind when making nominations: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long-term commitment to local economic growth and proactive hiring standards for community members.
The deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.