Business of Month 8-24-23
Autumn Quimby holds the sign for Business of the Month during the Downtown Maryville Market on Saturday. Quimby, the owner of Homemade by Autumn, started the local market in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic limited the ability of vendors to sell their produce and craft items.

 GEOFFREY WOEHLK/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Downtown Maryville Market by Downtown Maryville was named the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for August, the organization announced.

“The Maryville Market has been a great place for vendors to come together and provide unique products and services to our community,” a news release from the chamber read.

