Downtown Maryville logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville has been awarded a $50,642 Rural Business Development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the organization announced last week.

“This grant represents a remarkable opportunity for Downtown Maryville to achieve our vision of becoming a premier destination in Missouri,” said Stephanie Campbell-Yount, president of Downtown Maryville and author of the grant application, in a news release. “We are grateful to the USDA for recognizing our commitment to growth and economic vitality. With these funds, we look forward to implementing initiatives that will benefit our local businesses, residents, and visitors alike, making Downtown Maryville an even more vibrant and welcoming place.”

