MARYVILLE, Mo. — Downtown Maryville has been awarded a $50,642 Rural Business Development grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the organization announced last week.
“This grant represents a remarkable opportunity for Downtown Maryville to achieve our vision of becoming a premier destination in Missouri,” said Stephanie Campbell-Yount, president of Downtown Maryville and author of the grant application, in a news release. “We are grateful to the USDA for recognizing our commitment to growth and economic vitality. With these funds, we look forward to implementing initiatives that will benefit our local businesses, residents, and visitors alike, making Downtown Maryville an even more vibrant and welcoming place.”
According to the release, the funds will be used in five major areas:
- “Operation Ding the Registers” will focus on converting existing foot traffic to sales and a marketing campaign to attract visitors within a 100-mile radius to the Maryville community.
- The grant also will enable the development of a series of community engagement events aimed at uniting residents and visitors and creating a stronger sense of community.
- Funds will be utilized to enhance the success of the Downtown Maryville Market and efforts to establish Maryville as a Christmas shopping and festival destination.
- Some funds will be invested in continuing education to enhance the knowledge, skills and capabilities of the executive director of Downtown Maryville and volunteers, allowing them to stay updated on the latest trends, best practices and innovations so they can make informed decisions and implement effective strategies.
- Additionally, funds will be utilized to provide assistance to part-time executive director DeAnn Davison to ensure greater success in fulfilling Downtown Maryville’s mission.
“This grant represents a significant milestone for Downtown Maryville and is a testament to the collaborative efforts of local stakeholders, including downtown businesses, city officials, and volunteers,” stated Davison. “The downtown has seen tremendous growth and as an organization, we look forward to expanding our efforts to achieve sustainable growth, foster innovation, and preserve the unique charm that makes our town truly special.”
The combination of the USDA grant and supplemental funds will result in over $80,000 being allocated to invest in the development and expansion of small and emerging private businesses in downtown Maryville, the news release stated.
The USDA Rural Business Development grant program aims to support rural areas nationwide by investing in projects promoting entrepreneurship, job creation and sustainable economic development.