MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization has launched a downtown storefront decorating contest aimed at welcoming incoming Northwest Missouri State University students and their families.
According to a news release, downtown businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows, doorways, sidewalks or other building additions for a chance to win $250 worth of business advertising.
“Students and their families have a tremendous impact on our community and our organization feels that it is important that they feel welcomed with coming downtown,” said DeAnn Davison, executive director of MDIO. “We want all Bearcats to be encouraged to enjoy our amenities and we are working to build more connectivity with the university to bring students to the square.”
Now through Thursday, Aug. 11, businesses may design their storefronts with a “Welcome Back Bearcats” theme to enter the competition. On Friday, Aug. 12, judges will evaluate all participating businesses and then post photos of displays on Downtown Maryville social media.
The public is invited to comment, like and share favorite displays. Social media engagement will be factored into the total scores. A winner will be announced on Friday, Aug. 19.
Davison hopes this will be the first of many events to feature downtown businesses and encourage residents to not only walk around the square, but also go inside businesses and see what local shops have to offer, noted the release.
MDIO’s fundraiser features Bearcat flag sales. The cost of each flag is $35. Proceeds from the sales will be used to support the efforts of the revitalization of the square.
“Adding a Bearcat flag to your home or business is a simple and fun way to show your support for the students, faculty and staff at Northwest,” Davison said in a news release.