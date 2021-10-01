MARYVILLE, Mo. — In an abrupt about-face, City Manager Greg McDanel said during a City Council budget work session Monday that city staff and the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization — a nonprofit that works to revitalize and enrich the downtown Maryville area — have reached an agreement in principle on a partnership to share a tourism director position.
Under that proposal, MDIO would kick in 25 percent of the salary for the shared director position. Earlier this month, the city had allocated about $79,000 to a director position, including benefits. The tentative agreement with MDIO caps the nonprofit organization’s contribution at $16,650.
The tourism director would report to the city manager’s office and be a city employee, but 25 percent of the director’s duties would be used on MDIO.
“There’s a lot of overlap between tourism and downtown — obviously downtown is a focal point of tourism as well,” McDanel said. “So, we believe it’s a great partnership that could help with some of those first-year revenues and resources to get this position up and going and growing.”
Currently, the Maryville Tourism Committee oversees the administration of revenues generated from the transient guest tax approved in 2016 that applied a five percent tax on sleeping rooms. Thus far, the fund has generally matched or outpaced the projections, even during 2020, bringing in roughly between $200,000-$250,000 per year. Of that, $150,000 per year goes to Northwest Missouri State University for the city’s $3.45 million portion of the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
For the better part of 2021, the committee has agreed that it needs a tourism director to properly allocate the remaining funds and help spur more revenue and tourism activities. In March, the committee had discussed a possible partnership with MDIO in which a tourism director would also serve as MDIO’s executive director. However, that plan was scuttled in May when MDIO decided not to commit to the arrangement because of other funding options it was pursuing.
From that point on, the tourism committee intended to continue the process of hiring its own director. But the committee, which has seen scattered attendance and currently has no elected officers other than president, has struggled to make any progress — as of the committee’s last meeting on Sept. 8, the committee had not produced a draft of a job description for a director position.
A formal agreement is expected to be brought to the City Council for approval in October. Monday, McDanel said the city hopes to have a director in place by Jan. 1.