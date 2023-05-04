Madeline Dowis

The Maryville R-II School District announced Thursday afternoon that Madeline Dowis, Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University alum, has been named assistant principal at Eugene Field Elementary starting in the fall.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — At a special meeting on Wednesday, May 3, the Maryville R-II Board of Education approved the reassignment of Madeline Dowis to the role of assistant principal at Eugene Field Elementary beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a news release, a committee led by Eugene Field Elementary Principal Philip Pohren and staff from Eugene Field Elementary and Maryville Early Childhood Center interviewed candidates chosen from a larger pool. As a result of this process, Dowis has been offered and accepted this position.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags