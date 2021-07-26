MARYVILLE, Mo. — Jessica Rickabaugh, Northwest Regional Communications dispatch supervisor, met with the Nodaway County Ambulance District board last week to discuss workarounds to reception issues.
Recently, some rescue squad members have reported difficulty making out dispatch radio communications in Jackson Township and the northern part of the county.
Radio traffic is repeated through a tower in Braddyville, Iowa, which NCAD Director of Operations Bill Florea has said appears to be a result of technical incompatibilities between the tower and the new systems in use since all 911 dispatch operations were combined under one roof last year.
Last month, Florea said about 90 percent of calls don’t have an issue, but sometimes dispatchers’ voices are garbled during pages.
As a workaround, Rickabaugh said dispatchers will only page a rescue squad in that area, then switch to a tower in Maryville for any additional communication.
Additionally, Florea had said that some rescue squad members who live or work in metal buildings were sometimes not receiving pages. NCAD subsequently signed up for a free trial of a service called eDispatches, which repeats dispatch calls to designated cellphones through a linked app, allowing rescue squad members to hear a page through their cellphone even if their pager doesn’t go off.
Florea said the eDispatches unit has been in use over the past few weeks and feedback has been positive so far.
The system works by hooking up the eDispatches receiver to a scanner, set to record and repeat specific frequencies and tones set by NCAD and send them via the linked cellphone app on a delay of around 15-45 seconds.
The service has been in use as a one-month free trial period, and the board agreed to continue the service for a $200 initial setup fee and $49.95 per month for up to 15 linked phones.