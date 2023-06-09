MARYVILLE, Mo. — Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Riley and Capt. Austin Hann were awarded Life Saving Awards by Sheriff Randy Strong this week for helping a woman in a mental health crisis.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page by Strong, the pair responded to a report on Monday morning of a 45-year-old woman threatening self-harm, saying she was going to jump off of the Nodaway River bridge on Highway DD outside of Skidmore.
When they arrived, the woman was at the river’s edge. Hann and Riley collected rope and floatation devices from their patrol vehicles, then engaged the woman in conversation and confirmed that her intent was to take her own life.
Utilizing crisis intervention skills, Hann and Riley were able to coax the woman from the edge of the river and they addressed her immediate concerns, Strong said in the post.
After walking away from the edge voluntarily, the woman was transported to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
In recent years, Strong has stepped up department time and resources spent on crisis intervention training and de-escalation methods to deal with the increasing number of emergency calls that come from people in a mental health crisis.
Strong said that Hann and Riley were assisted on the scene by firefighters and first responders from Skidmore, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Conservation.